USC Trojans Hall Of Famer Troy Polamalu Named Best NFL Safety Of Past 25 Seasons
Pro Football Focus released its All-PFF NFL Team, commemorating the best players in the National Football League over the last 25 years, and former USC Trojans Consensus All-American safety Troy Polamalu was listed as one of the starting safeties on the team, earning him the crown as the best safety over the last quarter of a century. Polamalu had a career in college that landed him in the USC and College Football Hall of Fame, but his NFL career was even better.
Polamalu was one of the best players of the 2000s after being a first-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, having been named an eight-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro, Defensive Player of the Year, NFL All-Decade Team, and two-time Super Bowl champion during his 12-year career, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Polamalu, beyond the accolades, was known for his incredible work ethic and passion on the field.
“Both safeties on this list began their careers before PFF grading in 2006, so some projection is involved here. Polamalu made the Pro Bowl twice and was either a first- or second-team All-Pro in 2004 and 2005. Even without those seasons recorded by PFF, Polamalu earned the top career PFF coverage grade (94.0) and a top-five career PFF overall grade among 127 qualifying safeties," PFF analyst Jonathon Marci said.
Most impressive is that he owns the best first-down-plus-touchdown rate (28.9%) among the same qualifying safeties when targeted and the best receiving yards allowed per coverage target figure (5.6),” he continued.
Polamalu’s exciting play style was must-see television as he was known for leaping over linemen and sacking the quarterback in the backfield. Bringing down interceptions and having electric returns after, and some of the biggest hits ever seen on the football field. While it may have looked instinctual, and it was to a degree, Polamalu was one of the smartest players to ever play, and opposing teams knew it.
"We got down 21-3 in the first half" former USC and NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez said on the Colin Cowherd Show. "And that one, we started to climb outta the hole. But we're playing against Polamalu. Polamalu is one of those guys you're studying during the week. And it's like, 'Okay, I know this zone drop defender, this safety it's like three buzz. He's got hook to curl. I know where this is gonna be. He runs to the other side of the field and plays man to man on somebody."
"And I'm like, 'Dude, wait, what clip is this?' I'm asking [OC Brian Schottenheimer]. I'm asking other guys. They're like, 'Dude, that's Troy being Troy. You can't account for that,’” Sanchez continued.
Polamalu credits his college experience at USC for his development as a now only a football player, but more importantly as a man. In recent years Polamalu has been around the football program from time to time as a resource to influence and mentor young players and men. The amount of knowledge and experience Polamalu can offer is extremely invaluable, especially to young student athletes.
“USC is really where I kind of learned my work ethic. The teammates that I had and meeting quite a few people, meeting my wife at USC of course, but meeting some teammates that really helped develop my work ethic and how to work hard and those sort of things,” Polamalu said.