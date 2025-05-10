All Trojans

Chicago Bears' Colston Loveland To Win Rookie Of The Year With Quarterback Caleb Williams?

According to a panel of NFL analysts, Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland was listed as a favorite fit of the draft and potential Rookie of The Year after being paired with USC Trojans’ former Heisman Trophy winner, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

May 9, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) smiles during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
As rookie minicamp is underway across the NFL, the draftees and signees from the 2025 class are taking the field for the first time as professionals. Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, who has been working with the Chicago Bears in voluntary offseason workout sessions, is getting a first glimpse at his new weapons before the veterans and rookies join up for the regular offseason program.

The Bears’ first-round pick, tight end Colston Loveland, is one of the more notable players to watch this upcoming season, and although he’s limited in live sessions during practice as he recovers from a shoulder injury, the Bears reiterated he’s cleared, they’re just being cautious. Regardless, the expectation for Loveland is to come into the league and be a special player.

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan was selected 10th overall by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an ESPN list by a panel of NFL analysts, Loveland was listed as a favorite fit of the draft due to his ability and potential to be a mismatch against opposing defenses for the Trojans’ former Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams. It would be the first time in Williams' football career that he played with a tight end this dynamic and with the ability to change the game simply by his alignment. 

“Loveland is a refined route runner with positional flex, and that upgrades new coach Ben Johnson's offense in the pass game. At 6-foot-6, 248 pounds, Loveland can play in-line, bump to the slot or even move to the backside of 3x1 sets. He's more than just a big seam stretcher, though; Loveland can create separation as he comes out of his breaks and has the lower-body quickness to get loose against press coverage. He's a three-level target,” said ESPN analyst Matt Bowen.

“Those traits give Johnson's offense more creativity from a formation perspective, as Chicago could major in two-TE sets with both Loveland and Cole Kmet on the field. With the additions of Loveland and second-round receiver Luther Burden III, the Bears are setting up quarterback Caleb Williams with a versatile group of pass catchers,” Bowen said in closing.

When asked to pick their preseason prediction for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Loveland got a surprise vote from one of the more prominent voices in football media right now, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky. While fellow rookies like Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Jacksonsville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, and Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward were the most common picks, Orlovsky sees something special in Loveland and believes he can contribute on a level comparable to the All-Pro rookie tight end from last season, Las Vegas' Brock Bowers. 

Nov 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws passes during pregame warmups befo
Nov 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws passes during pregame warmups before their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

“Colston Loveland, TE, Bears,” said ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky. “Let's go with a tight end winning this award for a second straight year. The middle of the field and play-action should be huge areas of attack for Chicago. Loveland can replicate Sam LaPorta's rookie year production, which Bears coach Ben Johnson played a big role in scheming up while in Detroit.”

Caleb Williams has to be excited to play with a new talent such as Loveland. The number of options compared to last season can’t be underestimated. Williams' sophomore season could be a special one in Chicago. 

