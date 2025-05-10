Chicago Bears' Colston Loveland To Win Rookie Of The Year With Quarterback Caleb Williams?
As rookie minicamp is underway across the NFL, the draftees and signees from the 2025 class are taking the field for the first time as professionals. Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, who has been working with the Chicago Bears in voluntary offseason workout sessions, is getting a first glimpse at his new weapons before the veterans and rookies join up for the regular offseason program.
The Bears’ first-round pick, tight end Colston Loveland, is one of the more notable players to watch this upcoming season, and although he’s limited in live sessions during practice as he recovers from a shoulder injury, the Bears reiterated he’s cleared, they’re just being cautious. Regardless, the expectation for Loveland is to come into the league and be a special player.
In an ESPN list by a panel of NFL analysts, Loveland was listed as a favorite fit of the draft due to his ability and potential to be a mismatch against opposing defenses for the Trojans’ former Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams. It would be the first time in Williams' football career that he played with a tight end this dynamic and with the ability to change the game simply by his alignment.
MORE: USC Trojans Lose Wide Receiver Recruit Kohen Brown: Notre Dame Flip?
MORE: USC Trojans Defensive Line Commit Malik Brooks Shuts Down Recruitment
MORE: USC Trojans To Flip Georgia Bulldogs' Elite 4-Star Wide Receiver Recruit?
“Loveland is a refined route runner with positional flex, and that upgrades new coach Ben Johnson's offense in the pass game. At 6-foot-6, 248 pounds, Loveland can play in-line, bump to the slot or even move to the backside of 3x1 sets. He's more than just a big seam stretcher, though; Loveland can create separation as he comes out of his breaks and has the lower-body quickness to get loose against press coverage. He's a three-level target,” said ESPN analyst Matt Bowen.
“Those traits give Johnson's offense more creativity from a formation perspective, as Chicago could major in two-TE sets with both Loveland and Cole Kmet on the field. With the additions of Loveland and second-round receiver Luther Burden III, the Bears are setting up quarterback Caleb Williams with a versatile group of pass catchers,” Bowen said in closing.
When asked to pick their preseason prediction for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Loveland got a surprise vote from one of the more prominent voices in football media right now, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky. While fellow rookies like Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Jacksonsville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, and Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward were the most common picks, Orlovsky sees something special in Loveland and believes he can contribute on a level comparable to the All-Pro rookie tight end from last season, Las Vegas' Brock Bowers.
“Colston Loveland, TE, Bears,” said ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky. “Let's go with a tight end winning this award for a second straight year. The middle of the field and play-action should be huge areas of attack for Chicago. Loveland can replicate Sam LaPorta's rookie year production, which Bears coach Ben Johnson played a big role in scheming up while in Detroit.”
Caleb Williams has to be excited to play with a new talent such as Loveland. The number of options compared to last season can’t be underestimated. Williams' sophomore season could be a special one in Chicago.