Chicago Bears' Declan Doyle Details Caleb Williams' Work Ethic, Development
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is making quite the impression on the new Chicago Bears coaching staff in a short time frame.
Bears Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle addressed the media after rookie minicamp and was lobbed a question pertaining to Caleb Williams. Doyle was asked what is something new he has learned about Williams that he didn’t know prior to becoming his coach and spending time around him. The answer wasn’t anything profound, but the there is importance lies in the simplicity and directness.
“I would say that he’s very eager to do work. He’s here after hours. He’s trying to get it right. We’re giving him scripts. We came in here last Saturday, and he’s down there in the indoor trying to walk through it by himself. I think it’s really important to him that he gets it right. I think his teammates can feel that. I think his teammates can feel he’s a guy trying to take the next step and it’s been a positive exposure so far,” Doyle said at rookie minicamp.
Williams has been known for his work ethic going back to his days at USC, but to make such an impression on a staff that’s only been in place for a few months is notable. While the offseason is usually filled with drama and headlines of the not-so-good variety, Williams has been keeping a low profile and appears to be zeroed in on his game heading into the summer grind as OTAs are rapidly approaching.
"We're all really excited and we can't wait to put in the work. That doesn't just mean us putting in time on the board, us being here working out, lifting, getting stronger, faster. It's also us hanging out in the offseason, building that bond, so that when times do get tough, we fight through it, we get through it, we keep going as a team,” Williams said earlier in the offseason.
Building that camaraderie with his teammates, both new and old, is a major point of emphasis, the same way Williams has built his understanding of the new offensive structure and operation. The rapport with teammates comes with reps, but the relationship with coaches is a bit different. While meeting up for a dinner or the occasional cookout, players don’t typically hang out with their coaches.
The time spent inside the building is paramount, and for Williams, it can’t be emphasized enough how important this season is towards his development. If Williams can continue on the trajectory he began last season, taking care of the ball at a historic rate, and then improve in the intermediate passing game and with timing and anticipation, Williams can become the first 4,000-yard passer in franchise history, and that’s just the floor.
The Bears are being built the proper way and have the staff in place that should be able to get the most out of a talented quarterback like Caleb Williams. Coupled with Williams’s work ethic and desire to improve, progress is almost surely to be made. How much? That’s still on the table. But anything improving upon where Williams left off last season is a major step forward.