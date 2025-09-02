USC Trojans Turn Heads in Week 1: Best Team on West Coast?
The first weekend of the 2025 college football season brought plenty of fireworks, but no one on the West Coast lit up the scoreboard quite like USC.
The Trojans opened their campaign with a 73-point explosion against Missouri State, a performance so decisive it earned them one of only four A+ grades handed out by West Coast College Football.
Alongside Oregon, Utah, and BYU, USC’s outing placed them at the top of the region—but within the state of California, the Trojans stood in a class of their own.
What Earned USC the A+
It didn’t take long for USC to separate themselves. Quarterback Jayden Maiava commanded the offense with quick strikes and efficient drives, piling up 42 points by halftime before the backups even saw the field.
By night’s end, the Trojans had tallied 73 points—the highest single-game output of any West Coast team in week 1.
The offensive dominance was paired with a defense that suffocated Missouri State into submission. The combination made USC’s grade an easy call: maximum efficiency, overwhelming scoring, and no let-up until the final whistle.
In short, USC didn’t just win—they overwhelmed.
How USC Stacked Up Against the Other A+ Teams
Oregon, Utah, and BYU each earned their A+ the old-fashioned way: blowouts with balance.
Oregon rolled up a 59-13 win over Montana State, showcasing a balanced attack with quarterback Dante Moore tossing three touchdowns and the Ducks’ ground game racking up 254 rushing yards.
Defensively, Oregon clamped down, holding their opponent under 250 total yards.
Utah was clinical in a 43-10 victory over UCLA, with Devon Dampier completing 21 of 25 passes while also leading the Utes in rushing. Utah didn’t just dominate—they embarrassed a former Pac-12 rival on national television.
BYU posted a massive 69-point outburst against Portland State, fueled by freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier’s three touchdowns and L.J. Martin’s jaw-dropping 131 rushing yards on just eight carries.
By comparison, USC brought the most sheer offensive firepower. Oregon’s balance and Utah’s efficiency were impressive, but USC’s 73 points stood alone as the top-scoring performance of the week.
How USC Compared to California Rivals
Within their own backyard, USC widened the gap.
Cal earned a respectable A grade for their week 1 win, signaling a strong outing but not the kind of blow-the-doors-off dominance that defined USC’s showing.
UCLA, meanwhile, found themselves at the opposite end of the spectrum. The Bruins’ 43-10 loss to Utah not only exposed glaring issues on both sides of the ball—it saddled them with the lowest grade of the weekend: an F.
Their new million man, sophomore Nico Iamaleava had an underwhelming Big Ten debut as the Bruins offense only mustered 210 yards of total offense and he threw one interception.
Paired with a pourous defense that allowed nearly 500 yards of total offense to the Utes, UCLA deservedly earned the roughest score of the weekend with an F.
The takeaway is clear: in California, USC set the ceiling, UCLA hit the floor, and Cal landed somewhere in between.
The Big Picture
Grades don’t win championships, but Week 1 sent a clear message. USC looked like a team built to chase the standard their own athletic director Jennifer Cohen has championed: championships or bust.
With Maiava clicking and the defense showing teeth, the Trojans not only topped California—they belonged in the same breath as Oregon, Utah, and BYU, the West Coast’s other A+ standouts.
For Lincoln Riley and company, it was the kind of start that does more than earn top marks. It raises expectations.