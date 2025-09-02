All Trojans

USC Trojans Turn Heads in Week 1: Best Team on West Coast?

USC football couldn’t have asked for a stronger start. A 73-point explosion in week 1 earned the Trojans one of just four A+ grades on the West Coast, placing them alongside the Oregon Ducks, Utah Utes, and BYU Cougars.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The first weekend of the 2025 college football season brought plenty of fireworks, but no one on the West Coast lit up the scoreboard quite like USC.

The Trojans opened their campaign with a 73-point explosion against Missouri State, a performance so decisive it earned them one of only four A+ grades handed out by West Coast College Football.

USC trojans coach Lincoln Riley Big Ten Football Oregon Ducks UCLA bruins California Golden Bears Utah Utes BYU Cougars NCAA
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Alongside Oregon, Utah, and BYU, USC’s outing placed them at the top of the region—but within the state of California, the Trojans stood in a class of their own.

What Earned USC the A+

It didn’t take long for USC to separate themselves. Quarterback Jayden Maiava commanded the offense with quick strikes and efficient drives, piling up 42 points by halftime before the backups even saw the field.

By night’s end, the Trojans had tallied 73 points—the highest single-game output of any West Coast team in week 1.

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava Trojans coach Lincoln Riley Big Ten Football Missouri State Bears college football NCAA
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to take the snap against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The offensive dominance was paired with a defense that suffocated Missouri State into submission. The combination made USC’s grade an easy call: maximum efficiency, overwhelming scoring, and no let-up until the final whistle.

In short, USC didn’t just win—they overwhelmed.

How USC Stacked Up Against the Other A+ Teams

Oregon defensive back Daylen Austin Oregon Ducks USC trojans coach Lincoln Riley Montana State Bobcats Big Ten football NCAA
Oregon defensive back Daylen Austin celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon, Utah, and BYU each earned their A+ the old-fashioned way: blowouts with balance.

Oregon rolled up a 59-13 win over Montana State, showcasing a balanced attack with quarterback Dante Moore tossing three touchdowns and the Ducks’ ground game racking up 254 rushing yards.

Defensively, Oregon clamped down, holding their opponent under 250 total yards.

Utah Utes tight end Hunter Andrews UCLA Bruins Big Ten football Big 12 football USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes tight end Hunter Andrews (10) runs the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Jadyn Marshall (18) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Utah was clinical in a 43-10 victory over UCLA, with Devon Dampier completing 21 of 25 passes while also leading the Utes in rushing. Utah didn’t just dominate—they embarrassed a former Pac-12 rival on national television.

BYU posted a massive 69-point outburst against Portland State, fueled by freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier’s three touchdowns and L.J. Martin’s jaw-dropping 131 rushing yards on just eight carries.

BYU cougars wide receiver Dominique McKenzie USC Trojans football Trojans coach Lincoln Riley Big Ten Football NCAA football
Aug 30, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Dominique McKenzie (89) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the Portland State Vikings during the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

By comparison, USC brought the most sheer offensive firepower. Oregon’s balance and Utah’s efficiency were impressive, but USC’s 73 points stood alone as the top-scoring performance of the week.

How USC Compared to California Rivals

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava Trojans coach Lincoln Riley Big Ten Football Missouri State Bears college football NCAA
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network reporter Rhett Lewis (right) interviews Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Within their own backyard, USC widened the gap.

Cal earned a respectable A grade for their week 1 win, signaling a strong outing but not the kind of blow-the-doors-off dominance that defined USC’s showing.

UCLA, meanwhile, found themselves at the opposite end of the spectrum. The Bruins’ 43-10 loss to Utah not only exposed glaring issues on both sides of the ball—it saddled them with the lowest grade of the weekend: an F.

UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava USC trojans football Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Big Ten Football college football
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) leaves the field following the loss aganst the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Their new million man, sophomore Nico Iamaleava had an underwhelming Big Ten debut as the Bruins offense only mustered 210 yards of total offense and he threw one interception.

Paired with a pourous defense that allowed nearly 500 yards of total offense to the Utes, UCLA deservedly earned the roughest score of the weekend with an F.

The takeaway is clear: in California, USC set the ceiling, UCLA hit the floor, and Cal landed somewhere in between.

The Big Picture

USC trojans coach Lincoln Riley Big Ten Football Oregon Ducks UCLA bruins California Golden Bears Utah Utes BYU Cougars NCAA
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Grades don’t win championships, but Week 1 sent a clear message. USC looked like a team built to chase the standard their own athletic director Jennifer Cohen has championed: championships or bust.

With Maiava clicking and the defense showing teeth, the Trojans not only topped California—they belonged in the same breath as Oregon, Utah, and BYU, the West Coast’s other A+ standouts.

For Lincoln Riley and company, it was the kind of start that does more than earn top marks. It raises expectations.

