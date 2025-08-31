Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Missouri State
The USC Trojans opened the 2025 season with a statement. A 42–10 halftime lead against the Missouri State Bears set the tone in front of a packed Coliseum crowd, while the final 73-13 score eased the offseason nerves for the fans. The win came with plenty of standout performances, along with a few reminders of challenges still lingering around the program.
Here are the biggest winners and losers from USC’s season-opening victory:
Winner: Lincoln Riley
For Lincoln Riley, this was precisely the type of performance he needed. The Trojans jumped out early and never looked back, removing any hint of opening-week drama. The win doesn’t erase all questions about USC’s long-term trajectory, but it does relieve some immediate pressure on the coach.
Adding to the significance, several high-profile recruits were in attendance. Dominating in front of them only strengthens USC’s case on the recruiting trail.
Winner: D’Anton Lynn
Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has steadily built credibility at USC, and Saturday’s showing furthered his case. The Trojans smothered Missouri State’s offense, generating pressure up front and limiting explosive plays. USC’s defense has often been its weak link in recent years, but Lynn’s group looked disciplined and physical. And most importantly, they created turnovers.
If this level of play carries into conference competition, it could reshape the ceiling for Riley’s team.
Winner: Jayden Maiava
Quarterback Jayden Maiava delivered exactly what USC fans hoped to see: stability under center. With Caleb Williams gone to the NFL, the transition at quarterback has been closely watched, and Maiava responded with poise. He completed 15 of 18 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns, spreading the ball around while keeping the offense efficient and balanced.
For a program that’s endured uncertainty at the position since Williams’ departure, Maiava’s performance was an encouraging sign that USC can remain explosive offensively.
Loser: Paul Finebaum
Few outside critics have been harsher on Lincoln Riley than ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, who has called the USC coach a fraud and questioned his program’s staying power. Saturday’s result won’t silence him completely, but it certainly weakens his argument. USC didn’t just win, the Trojans dismantled their opponent. If Riley was truly on the verge of unraveling, this would have been the type of game to expose it. Instead, his team looked sharp and motivated.
Loser: Missouri State Defense
For Missouri State, the biggest disappointment came on defense. Head coach Ryan Beard is known for his defensive background and he watched his unit get picked apart drive after drive. The Bears struggled to apply pressure, missed tackles in open space, and failed to force USC into uncomfortable situations.
Even as heavy underdogs, they needed to show some resistance. Instead, the Trojans moved the ball at will, turning the game into a rout by halftime.