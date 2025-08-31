USC Trojans Betting Odds vs. Georgia Southern: Clay Helton Returns to Coliseum
The USC Trojans are coming off a massive victory against the Missouri State Bears, 73-13. It was the highest-scoring game for the program since 1930. It was a statement win for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, who opened up the season 1-0.
Moving forward, the USC Trojans will take on the Georgia Southern Eagles, who opened up the season with a 42-14 loss against Fresno State. Riley and the Trojans came out firing in week one, but they must keep up the momentum into the next game.
USC vs. Georgia Southern Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 24.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook against the Georgia Southern Eagles at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
USC’s Offense Shows Off Explosiveness
The USC offense opened up just as the team had hoped it would. Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava started the season just as he had left off, with a big performance. In the first half, Maiava went 15-of-18 for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He threw no interceptions, which is something that he had to improve on heading into the season.
USC wide receiver Makai Lemon was a big target, finishing the game with seven receptions for 90 yards. Wide receiver Jakobi Lane had just three receptions for 33 yards.
One of the biggest players in the Trojans' receiving game was tight end Lake McRee. He played in 10 games, but with his injuries, it was unclear how he would perform. The USC tight end showed he will be a big playmaker for the offense this season.
Freshman running back King Miller showed the college football world that he has immense potential after his first game with USC. He had four carries for 80 yards and one touchdown. He also caught one pass, taking it for 73 yards and a touchdown.
The offense finished the game with nine touchdowns, with eight different players scoring. The team showed that despite how the 2024 season went and the number of transfer portal departures, the Trojans have talented depth.
"I like the mix of talent. I think it's the most talented, well-rounded group that we've had," Riley said after the game. "So, there's no question we're gonna need all of those guys."
USC’s Defense Starts The Season Dominantly
The USC defense allowed just one touchdown, which came in the second quarter. Missouri State quarterback had a couple of good passes to drive downfield. Aside from that, the USC defense did not allow the Bears to get anything going on offense.
The Trojans' defense racked up five sacks and 13 tackles for loss. This was without freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, who is coming in with high expectations. Defensive end Braylan Shelby led with two sacks and will be an exciting player to watch moving forward.
USC defensive backs Bishop Fitzgerald and Garrett Pomerantz both had big interceptions. Fitzgerald had one for 39 yards and scored a touchdown. Pomerantz did not have a pick-six, but returned his interception for 37 yards.
Looking Ahead To Georgia Southern
The Georgia Southern Eagles started the season off with a tough loss against the Fresno State Bulldogs. The Eagles started the game well, heading into halftime with a 14-13 lead, but could not get into the end zone in the second half.
Eagles quarterback JC French finished the game with 158 passing yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw one interception. Wide receiver Camden Brown led the team with four receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown, but Josh Dallas was another big target, with five receptions for 48 yards.
The run game struggled to get much going with 84 total rushing yards. Running back OJ Arnold led the team with nine carries for 41 yards.
Defensively, Georgia Southern did not record any sacks, but did have two interceptions, caught by defensive back Chance Gamble and linebacker Brandon Tyson.
USC is once again opening as massive home favorites. If the Trojans can start the game strong, they can control the game and start the season 2-0.
The USC Trojans and Georgia Southern Eagles will kick off on Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. PT at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
