Former USC Star Caleb Williams Seeks To Become 'Unapologetic' Leader
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is one of the biggest stars in the NFL. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has a larger-than-life personality, and Williams has never been one to shy away from expressing himself in a myriad of ways.
Whether it be fashion, on-field displays of emotion, or the polarizing nail paint he dons during games, Williams is himself almost all of the time.
It was during his tenure with the USC Trojans that Williams truly burst onto the national scene and became known as the star he is today. From winning the Heisman Trophy to coach Lincoln Riley getting him to transfer from Oklahoma, pregame tunnel outfits, hosting a nationally renowned podcast where he interviewed teammates and celebrities in-season, and more, Williams' story at USC covers all bases.
It was that freedom and confidence in himself that allowed him to play so freely and dominate on Saturdays regardless of what was going on around him. Williams' rookie season in Chicago, while on paper was statistically fulfilling, was not what he’d hoped it would be. Factors far beyond his control contributed, but Williams admits he wasn’t himself at times.
"Part of it's just me being myself and just [being] unapologetic about it," Caleb Williams said recently. "And you know, I'm not going to apologize about it. I'm gonna be me. It doesn't bother me what people have to say about me because I know what I am. I know who I am and what I like to do."
Williams' growth in just one year speaks volumes about his mental makeup. Going through two different head coaches and three different offensive coordinators within a four month span is taxing on anyone. Add in the expectation a player like Williams has and the fact that he’s in a market like Chicago, and it would be easy to understand how a situation like that can break a player mentally.
"The one thing with Caleb is it doesn't linger," Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles said. "It's not like if he has a rough day or the practice didn't go the way they wanted, his body language isn't great in the building. Even after a rough day he bounces back quickly. I'd be more concerned if I needed to go breathe some life into him. He's in a good place."
Poles and the Bears’ brass spent all offseason rebuilding around Williams, and that started with the addition of coach Ben Johnson, one of the foremost offensive minds in football. Stability has been a focus, and Williams himself is getting to a place where he feels more comfortable as a leader because of the foundation he can count on.
"This year for me, it was trying to take a step up in my leadership role and pushing the guys, and part of it is going out there and being right, doing everything right, getting the playcalls in fast, being out there, being confident, knowing what I'm doing," Williams said. "The other half of it is, when things are messing up, let's rehuddle, let's get up, come on. Let's get this thing going.”
That sounds like the Caleb Williams that captivated the nation weekly at USC. The road to getting back to that player and mindset hasn’t been an easy one, but if last season was the floor for Williams, the future looks brighter than ever in Chicago.