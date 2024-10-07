USC Trojans Underdogs vs. No. 4 Penn State, James Franklin: Betting Odds
The USC Trojans host the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The Nittany Lions are favored by 4.5 points over the Trojans per DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under total is set at 49 points.
USC Trojans Home Underdogs vs. Penn State
The USC Trojans are 4.5-point underdogs against the visiting Penn State Nittany Lions. The Trojans are coming off a disappointing 24-17 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, dropping USC to 3-2 on the season and 1-2 in Big Ten play.
The Trojans offense was only able to generate 17 points on the stringy Golden Gophers defense. USC quarterback Miller Moss struggled to get it going and turned the ball over twice. It was a brutal loss for USC and one they will be thinking about for a long time.
Penn State, on the other hand, is 5-0 and coming off a 27-11 win over UCLA. The Nittany Lions haven’t exactly looked like world-beaters in their opening five games. However, they have gotten the job done every week to keep their perfect record, and it has resulted in them moving up to No. 4 in the country.
USC Looking to Bounce Back
The USC Trojans have lost their opening two Big Ten road games. A few weeks ago, USC lost to Michigan 27-24 and then on Saturday 24-17 to Minnesota. Now, USC goes back home to face a highly-ranked Penn State team. It’s a tall task, but it’s an opportunity to turn the season back around.
A win over the No. 4 team in the land will right the ship on the USC season. The Trojans were ranked in the AP Poll throughout the whole season and entered Saturday night's game in Minneapolis as their No. 11 team in the country. They left with their second loss, and are now outside of the top 25.
A loss would drop USC to 3-3 and a 1-3 mark in Big Ten play. For a season that had such a promising start with their opening week win over LSU, it has started to snowball fast. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley seemed extra irritated last night following the loss.
USC will need to have a big game next week to get back on track.
USC vs. Penn State Matchup History
The USC Trojans and Penn State Nittany Lions have played in some huge games over the years.
These two teams have faced off 10 times with the Trojans winning six of the matchups. The last game was an all-time classic Rose Bowl Game in 2017. USC won 52-49.
