USC Trojans' Road Win Adds Hope For College Football Playoff Dreams
The No. 20 USC Trojans return to Los Angeles with a Big Ten road win following their 21-17 victory at the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Even with low numbers from the pass game and a heavy, well-executed run game from running back King Miller and quarterback Jayden Maiava, the Trojans got the job done and delivered a statement win.
Following the low-scoring game, college football analysts took notice of the overall performance. For college football analyst Josh Pate, USC’s win was a testament to coach Lincoln Riley’s 2025 blueprint for the program.
Josh Pate Notes Turnaround And Future Under Lincoln Riley
While the performance was not the cleanest Trojan fans have seen, winning on the road when it was a significant issue last season, is a step in the right direction, especially considering Riley’s record on the road.
What stood out to Pate was the win on paper, emphasizing if USC can win like they did at Nebraska, Riley could position the Trojans for postseason much better than fans thought.
“I think this is probably as good an indication as anything we've seen this side of the Michigan game, that what Lincoln Riley promised last winter about the transformation of the program, is really starting to take root,” Pate said on Josh Pate’s College Football Show.
USC finished their 2024 season 7-6 overall, 4-5 in Big Ten play and 0-4 when playing outside of California. This season, the Trojans are 2-2 in road contests.
The first 30 minutes of play felt gruesome for fans watching – Maiava and the pass game were out of sorts, Miller hadn’t found a big break and Nebraska scored on their first drive.
However, the Trojans win notes a statement for the program, reminding the college football world, maybe USC can compete in the Big Ten after all.
Pate added on to his reasoning for Riley’s development, reminding fans USC still has work to do, but the Nebraska win is a great start.
“Still a ways to go, but it's starting to take root. That's a really good sign,” Pate continued. “This is not the kind of game that Lincoln Riley teams have been equipped to win in years past just purely on identity and philosophy. They haven't been. So, this is a good thing.”
Entering the Nebraska game, one of the blazing questions was USC’s playoff fate with a win, assuming a third loss would knock them out of contention entirely. Now, the Trojans are a two-loss team entering back-to-back home games, but will have to find a way to win out if they want a clear shot.
The Road Ahead For USC
The remaining schedule for the Trojans gives them an path to truly ride out their playoff and Big Ten title hopes, with their final road contest arguably being their most difficult matchup left.
USC’s remaining schedule:
Nov. 7: vs. Northwestern
Nov. 15: vs. Iowa
Nov. 22: at No. 6 Oregon
Nov. 29: vs. UCLA
In a conference headlined by two undefeated teams in No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana, along with a one-loss No. 6 Oregon team, the fight for a fourth Big Ten team to sneak in becomes dangerous. Hence, USC’s two-losses being extremely important for that bid.
Pate laid out what could happen for USC on CFP Selection Sunday, particularly if the Trojans finish the regular season with only two losses.
“This is still a team with a lot to play for,” Pate said. “It’s still a team where it could be one of those (situations) where the (CFP selection committee) is sitting there, and all of a sudden it’s Selection Sunday, and you’ve got the 10 seed and the 11 seed open, and you’re choosing between some three-loss SEC teams — but oh, there’s two-loss USC. Put them in. It could happen.”
The reality is, the CFP is not out of reach, but it requires a still competitive road ahead with some of Big Ten’s biggest stories this season, in particular a two-loss Iowa team and a comeback UCLA team.
USC is back at home in the Coliseum and will host Northwestern on Friday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.