USC Trojans Staff Visiting Blue-Chip Recruits: Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster, Talanoa Ili
After spending last week venturing around Southern California in recruiting, the USC Trojans are back on the road this week, visiting top out of state prospects.
USC quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Luke Huard and receivers coach Dennis Simmons were down in the Lone Star State to visit DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster. He is the No. 41 overall prospect, No. 4 receiver and No. 6 player in the state of Texas according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Feasted released his top four schools, which included USC, LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M on Sunday and is set to announce his decision on July 4.
The highly coveted receiver is one of a handful of prospects on the Trojans radar that have reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 class this year. Feaster has been a standout since he first burst onto the scene as a freshman for one of the premier high school programs in the country. He reeled in 32 receptions for 634 yards and nine touchdowns on DeSoto's undefeated Texas 6A D-II state championship team.
He improved upon those numbers as a sophomore, catching 57 passes for 824 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Feaster has been named a MaxPreps All-American in each of his first two seasons.
USC has already loaded up on receiver in the 2026 cycle, holding commitments from Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Trent Mosley, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star Luc Weaver, Waxahachie (Texas) three-star Kohen Brown, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Ja’Myron Baker and Opelousas (La.) Catholic three-star Roderick Tezeno. Weaver and Tezeno committed to USC last week.
The Trojans have no problem taking another blue-chip receiver, but now, the question becomes if Feaster wants to join a crowded receiver recruiting class.
USC still has a few other in-state receivers that are committed to other schools they will continue to make a push for, including Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star and Georgia commit Vance Spafford, St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star and Texas A&M commit Madden Williams, and Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star and UCLA commit Jonah Smith.
Defensive ends coach Shaun Nua and linebackers coach Rob Ryan were also on the road to visit Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili. Before moving to Hawaii this spring, Ili was a standout prospect for the past three seasons at nearby Orange Lutheran (Calif.).
Ili has been a priority for the Trojans in this cycle and several recruits from its 2026 class, including Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga and Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui are pushing for him to return to Southern California.
USC has a rich Polynesian tradition and Ili could be a part of the next generation.
The Trojans currently have 27 commitments and own the No. 1 ranked class according to every recruiting site. With the coaching staff back on the road, USC has no intentions on slowing down in what is already a historic recruiting class.