USC Trojans Snubbed, Projected To Miss College Football Playoff
In the week three edition of the AP Poll, the USC Trojans moved up to No. 11 in the top 25 teams of college football. After a convincing shutout over Utah State and an exciting win over LSU, the Trojans have jumped 22 spots from the original preseason poll.
However, even with a new 12-team playoff format, USC could be left out of the bracket if they finish the year ranked No. 11. There are plenty of opportunities remaining to climb and fall, but currently, the Trojans would miss the playoff in a projected 12-team field.
Assuming No. 1 Georgia wins the SEC, No. 3 Ohio State wins the Big Ten, No. 10 Miami wins the ACC, and No. 12 Utah wins the Big 12, those teams receive the first four seeds. After the four highest-ranked conference champions, only seven at large spots remain because the highest ranked Group of Five champion will most likely fall between No. 5 and No. 12.
As it currently stands, No. 11 USC would be the first team kicked out by No. 25 Northern Illinois because the Group of Five is guaranteed one automatic bid. Northern Illinois pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory, defeating No. 5 ranked Notre Dame and pushing the Irish down to No. 18 in week three.
Of course, the season does not end on Sept. 9, and plenty of football games will decide the final playoff bracket, not simply the first two.
Trojans tight end Lake McRee spoke to the media after the 48-0 shutout victory over Utah State. One of the leaders on coach Lincoln Riley’s roster, McRee noted the trap of concentrating too far ahead into the future.
“I don't think we want to get caught up in where we can go. I think we're more focused on the present moment," McRee said. "There was a lot of stuff in the first half that we left out there, and we had to continue to climb.”
Named team captain before the game, McRee reveals the mindset of the USC coaches and players when finding ways to improve after a 48-0 victory.
While certainly early, the Trojans have started to answer some of the questions that kept Riley’s team out of the initial playoff conversation. Under newly hired defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, the USC defense has shown marked improvements in the first two games of the season.
After losing Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears, quarterback Miller Moss gave Trojans fans a reason to be excited for 2024 after scoring six touchdowns in the 2023 Holiday Bowl. He has built off his bowl performance, completing 72.7 percent of his passes with two touchdowns in his first two games.
USC does not play in week three, the first of two off weeks during the season. On Sept. 21, Riley and the Trojans will play Michigan in “The Big House.” The Wolverines fell to No. 17 after losing to Texas at home, 31-12.
