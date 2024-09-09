Big Ten Championship Odds Update: USC Trojans Skyrocket In Odds
After the No. 11 USC Trojans' 48-0 drubbing over Utah State, USC saw another nice boost to their chances of winning the Big Ten according to the ESPN BET odds.
The Trojans went from a +1800 line to win the Big Ten Championship before their Saturday night game to +1300 on Sunday morning after the win.
Fellow Big Ten title contender Michigan lost their week two matchup to Texas and the Wolverines saw their odds plummet. Michigan came into the week with the third highest odds of winning the conference title at +750, but dropped all the way to +1200 after their loss.
The Trojans are definitely trending upwards after their dominant 48-0 win over Utah State.
“Really just a great team win," USC coach Lincoln Riley said after the game. "Very complementary football on all sides. Very proud of defense. I was told it’s the first shutout at USC since 2011. It’s very hard to shut people out in modern-day college football. I’m really proud of us maintaining our play defensively the entire night. The complementary ball was really good. The offense did a good job running the ball — that was a big emphasis point, so we’re proud of the way the guys responded and ran the ball."
With the Trojans on a bye for week three, their next game against Michigan on Sept. 21, is shaping up to be a huge matchup for the future of the Big Ten title.
"We’re looking forward to getting into the bye week," Riley said. "We’ve got a lot of work to do and excited for what’s ahead."
The Men of Troy still sit behind Michigan, Penn State (+360), Oregon (+250), and Ohio State (+130) in Big Ten title odds.
USC is still the highest climber in odds for the Big Ten as the Trojans have been red hot to start the season compared to other contenders. Shifting over to the national title odds and USC is still among the higest climbers in the country.
One of the biggest improvement this season is to USC defense, led by new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.
“He’s patient, he’s very organized, and he’s always very prepared," Riley said of Lynn. "He just has a unique ability to take things that may not be, honestly, that simple and make them really, really simple. It’s just very organized and very well thought out and I think our guys take a lot of confidence from that. And he’s got a great staff around him and a lot of synergy with that group right now and it’s been fun to see how they are all operating together."
The Trojans' odds for winning the College Football Playoff sat at +6000 after their win over LSU. The 48-point shutout over the Aggies leapfrogged USC into a nice spot with +3500 odds heading into their showdown with the Wolverines in a few weeks.
The Trojans are hoping to keep the positive momentum going.
