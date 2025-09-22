USC Trojans' Wide Receiver Duo Receive Interesting NFL Draft Prediction
The USC Trojans have jumped out to fast start with a 4-0 record. A big reason for the Trojans' success has been their pass attack. USC's wide receiver's corps is one of, if not the best in the country. Led by Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, the Trojans have two of the most intriguing 2026 NFL Draft wide prospects in the country.
Lemon and Lane have been producing at a high rate this season and despite the latter being sidelined with an injury, the Trojans have the potential to two potential All-Big Ten wide receivers.
Potential First Round Pick?
Jordan Reid of ESPN said that Lemon has established himself as a frontline wide receiver draft prospect.
"A polished route runner, Lemon transitions well in and out of his breaks...capable of lining up in the slot or on the outside, and his reliability at the catch point has shined through four games this season. At this point in the season, he looks like a potential early-Day 2 pick," Reid said.
Through four games this season, Lemon has caught 24 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns. In the Trojans' win over Georgia Southern, Lemon reeled in four receptions for a career-high 158 yards.
He has the ability to pop off for a 100-yard game at any given moment and will be a hot commodity come next spring.
Lane's Talents Shining Through
Reid said that Lane could fall in the same range in the upcoming draft as Lemon if he continues to showoff his skillset.
"At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Lane is a long strider with unique ball-tracking skills. He's able to sky over defenders and make catches as a vertical threat. Lane still needs to refine his route tree and show more consistency in the short-to-intermediate areas, but he for sure has the potential to be a top-50 pick," Reid said.
The last time USC had multiple receivers drafted within the first two rounds in the same draft was back in 2007. Dwayne Jarrett and Steve Smith were taken with the Nos. 45 and 51 picks in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft.
Lane missed the Trojans' win vs. Michigan State, but has still brought in solid numbers. He has nine catches for 239 yards and a touchdown.
Trojans' Offense Humming
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has taken the next step in his development, which in turn has allowed Lane and Lemon to thrive. Maiava has been able to spread the ball out to maximize the Trojans' talent across the field.
Maiava has thrown for 1,223 yards and nine touchdowns on the year so far. If he continues to play at an elite level, he too could be in the running for an award or two at the end of the year.