USC Trojans’ Makai Lemon or Ja’Kobi Lane: First Receiver Taken In 2026 NFL Draft? 

USC Trojans junior receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane have generated a ton of draft buzz heading into the fall. Could one of the Trojans pass-catchers be the first the receiver to come off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Kendell Hollowell

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after scoring first half touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

This time a year ago USC Trojans junior receiver Makai Lemon was virtually unknown in college football. 

The former four-star recruit in the 2023 cycle out of Los Alamitos (Calif.) appeared in nine games as a true freshman, playing on both sides of the ball. Lemon showed a small glimpse of his potential in the Trojans win over Louisville in the Holiday Bowl when he caught two passes for 75 yards. 

Could USC Trojans’ Makai Lemon or Ja’Kobi Lane Be First Receiver Drafted? 
He stepped into a starting role in 2024. After a slow start to the season and an injury that cost him almost two full games in the month of September, Lemon began to find his rhythm in the USC offense and as a kick returner when he returned to lineup. 

His signature performance came in week 9 against Rutgers when he recorded 256 all-purpose, the most by USC player since 2016. 

In games against Washington and Notre Dame, who ranked second and fourth in the country respectively in pass defense, Lemon caught 17 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown. He proved to be a reliable target for quarterbacks Miller Moss and Jayden Maiava because of his refined route running and ability to move the chains. 

And in a crowded receiver room, Lemon finished first on the team in receptions (52) and receiving yards (764). He earned All-Big Ten Offensive Honorable Mention and All-Big Ten Return Specialist Third Team.

Heading into his junior season, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Lemon is now well-known, not just in college football, but amongst NFL evaluators. PFF has the Trojans pass-catcher rated as the No. 1 receiver for the 2026 NFL Draft. 

Could USC Trojans’ Makai Lemon or Ja’Kobi Lane Be First Receiver Drafted? 
There’s no Marvin Harrison Jr. or Ja’Marr Chase in the 2026 NFL Draft and Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith is still two years away from being eligible, which means any number of players could emerge as the first wide receiver off the board for next year’s draft, including USC junior receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. 

Similar to Lemon, the 6-foot-4 Lane was a four-star recruit in the 2023 cycle was unknown outside of USC circles and Louisville fans after watching him catch two touchdowns in the bowl game. 

Lane had a breakout season of his own, catching 12 touchdowns, which ranked second in the Big Ten in 2024. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid has Lane as his No. 1 receiver on his big board. 

Could USC Trojans’ Makai Lemon or Ja’Kobi Lane Be First Receiver Drafted? 
“He’s got some big goals for this team, and he wants to be a leader, and he wants to be someone that this team can count on each and every day and he knows the path to that is more consistency in all areas,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said in April. “He’s doing a lot of things better than he ever has. He’s got great intent for it. He continues to grow and progress and we’re just going to need him to stay on that track.” 

There’s plenty of buzz surrounding the Trojans receivers heading into the fall. Seeing two receivers from the same school drafted in the first round has become more and more common this decade. It’s already happened four times since 2020. Can Lemon and Lane become the fifth? 

Published
