USC Trojans Win Total Set For 2025 Season: Too High Or Too Low?
The USC Trojans win total for the 2025 season is currently at 7.5 games on FanDuel.
In the Big Ten, the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Ohio State Buckeyes are tied for the highest win total at 10.5 wins in 2025. All of these teams has 10-plus wins in 2024.
USC has not won more than seven games throughout the course of the regular season since the 2022 season. That was coach Lincoln Riley’s first at USC and the Trojans were led by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams.
Can the Trojans reach at least eight wins in the 2025 season?
USC Win Total At 7.5 in 2025
Just as it was heading into the 2024 season, the USC Trojans win total is at 7.5 wins. The oddsmakers in Vegas were on the money with their projections last season as USC went into their final regular season game against Notre Dame with six wins. A win and the over would hit, a loss and the under would be the right side. USC lost to Notre Dame, ending their regular season with a 6-6 record.
USC will kick off their 2025 campaign against Missouri State on Aug. 30th at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC has a very favorable opening slate of games before their schedule toughens up in the home towards the middle of the season.
The Trojans lucked out with their conference opponents this season and won’t have to play the two Big Ten teams that were in the College Football Playoff Semifinals; the Penn State Nittany Lions and the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
The hardest games on the schedule looks to be date in Eugene against the defending Big Ten Champion Oregon Ducks and a rivalry clash in South Bend against the defending National Runner-Up Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Of the teams that the Trojans faced in 2024 and will face again in 2025 are the Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and UCLA Bruins. The Trojans went went 2-2 with wins over Nebraska and UCLA, and losses to Michigan and Notre Dame.
USC Trojans 2025 Schedule
Aug. 30 : vs. Missouri State
Sep. 6 : vs. Georgia Southern
Sep. 13 : at Purdue
Sep. 20 : vs. Michigan State
Sep. 27 : at Illinois
Oct. 11 : vs. Michigan
Oct. 18 : at Notre Dame
Nov. 1 : at Nebraska
Nov. 8 : vs. Northwestern
Nov. 15 : vs. Iowa
Nov. 22 : at Oregon
Nov. 29 : vs. UCLA
