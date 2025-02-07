All Trojans

USC Trojans Win Total Set For 2025 Season: Too High Or Too Low?

The USC Trojans are coming off of a 6-6 regular season in 2024 that was capped off by a Las Vegas Bowl win. What is the Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley's win total set at heading into the 2025 season?

Cory Pappas

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans win total for the 2025 season is currently at 7.5 games on FanDuel.

In the Big Ten, the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Ohio State Buckeyes are tied for the highest win total at 10.5 wins in 2025. All of these teams has 10-plus wins in 2024.

USC has not won more than seven games throughout the course of the regular season since the 2022 season. That was coach Lincoln Riley’s first at USC and the Trojans were led by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams.

Can the Trojans reach at least eight wins in the 2025 season?

USC Win Total At 7.5 in 2025

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) celebrates after a first down agai
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) celebrates after a first down against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just as it was heading into the 2024 season, the USC Trojans win total is at 7.5 wins. The oddsmakers in Vegas were on the money with their projections last season as USC went into their final regular season game against Notre Dame with six wins. A win and the over would hit, a loss and the under would be the right side. USC lost to Notre Dame, ending their regular season with a 6-6 record. 

USC will kick off their 2025 campaign against Missouri State on Aug. 30th at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC has a very favorable opening slate of games before their schedule toughens up in the home towards the middle of the season. 

The Trojans lucked out with their conference opponents this season and won’t have to play the two Big Ten teams that were in the College Football Playoff Semifinals; the Penn State Nittany Lions and the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. 

The hardest games on the schedule looks to be date in Eugene against the defending Big Ten Champion Oregon Ducks and a rivalry clash in South Bend against the defending National Runner-Up Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Of the teams that the Trojans faced in 2024 and will face again in 2025 are the Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and UCLA Bruins. The Trojans went went 2-2 with wins over Nebraska and UCLA, and losses to Michigan and Notre Dame.

USC Trojans 2025 Schedule

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) moves the ball as Notr
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) moves the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio (97) moves in during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Aug. 30 : vs. Missouri State

Sep. 6 : vs. Georgia Southern

Sep. 13 : at Purdue 

Sep. 20 : vs. Michigan State

Sep. 27 : at Illinois

Oct. 11 : vs. Michigan

Oct. 18 : at Notre Dame

Nov. 1 : at Nebraska 

Nov. 8 : vs. Northwestern 

Nov. 15 : vs. Iowa

Nov. 22 : at Oregon

Nov. 29 : vs. UCLA

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

