How Rob Ryan Hiring Makes USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Better
On Jan. 18, the USC Trojans hired Rob Ryan as the team’s linebackers and assistant head coach for defense. The hiring of Ryan came as a bit of a surprise, but a good one. He is a big addition that will make USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans better on and off the field.
Former USC linebackers coach Matt Entz left the program to become the head coach of the Fresno State Bulldogs. Entz was a successful coach, and his promotion to Fresno State was a tough loss for the Trojans.
The good news, while the Trojans lost an important coach, USC brought in an upgrade in experience in Rob Ryan. He has 34 years of coaching experience with 24 of the years being in the NFL. He served as a defensive coordinator in the NFL for 15 years with the Raiders, Browns, Cowboys, and Saints. Most recently, Ryan served as the Senior Defensive Assistant for the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Rob Ryan is one of the most accomplished defensive coaches in NFL history. With over two decades of NFL experience, he will immediately bolster our staff as we continue our climb here at USC. he has coached some of the NFL's top players, including numerous Hall of Famers and All-Pro selections. We're thrilled to welcome Coach Ryan and his family to our program," Riley wrote in a press release.
A spotlight of Entz with the Trojans was his ability to recruit players. Ryan is the perfect replacement to ensure the Trojans are still recruiting the top linebackers and defensive players in the nation. Ryan has the NFL experience and connections that will entice recruits who think about a future in the league.
Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and defensive lines coach Eric Henderson also have NFL experience and connections.
USC’s class of 2025 recruiting class ranks No. 14 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten, per the On3 Industry Rankings. The team has already been pushing hard for the top recruits of 2026. The Trojans rank No. 2 in the nation. USC has already recruited four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin. While Ryan was not a part of the recruiting process, his experience makes USC a more attractive landing spot for recruits looking to be developed into NFL players.
From the coaching side of the hire, Ryan and Lynn already know each other. While coaching, the two should not have much miscommunication that could happen when new coaches are hired.
Ryan and Lynn coached together with the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens. The two also have family connections. Lynn’s father, Anthony Lynn, worked on Ryan’s brother, Rex Ryan’s team with the New York Jets. D’Anton Lynn speaks highly of Rex Ryan, noting him as a defensive coaching mentor.
The familiarity between Lynn and Rob Ryan could create a strong defensive unit that connects in all aspects. Though it cannot be said for sure, it may not be a coincidence that the hiring of Ryan comes right after Lynn’s extension with the team.
USC's defensive staff has impressive resumes in Ryan, Lynn, and Henderson. The Big Ten is a defensive and physical conference. In the 2025 season, USC will fit right in with those three coaches on the defensive side of the ball.
Despite the 6-6 regular season record in 2024, Riley is still known to be a strong offensive-minded coach. He had his team average 30.2 points and in the majority of the losses losses, USC was within one score. With Lynn entering his second season as coordinator and a big defensive coaching staff, Riley and the Trojans can exceed expectations in 2025.
