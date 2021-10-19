USC vs. Notre Dame: Three Offensive Players To Know

The USC Trojans travel to Notre Dame Stadium to face the No. 13 ranked Fighting Irish, who have won the past four matchups against the Trojans in South Bend. Interim head coach Donte Williams will look to turn the tide Saturday, coming off a much-needed bye week.

USA TODAY

Three Players To Watch - USC Trojans

Wide Receiver, Drake London

London has been the sole consistent producer in the Trojans' lackluster offense. He leads the Pac-12 with a whopping 832 receiving yards, and is one target the Fighting Irish are already preparing for. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly compared the junior wideout to Purdue's George Karlaftis, saying the team will have to 'plan' to cover him.

Quarterback, Kedon Slovis

With freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart nearing a return, Slovis is on the hot seat to produce some wins for the Trojans. Slovis had his first 400-yard game in a loss to Utah, but managed just two touchdowns against the Utes defense. Look for the Arizona native to try and ignite a spark with USC's offense in South Bend.

Running Back, Darwin Barlow

Darwin Barlow has slowly started to get more reps on the field behind starter Keaontay Ingram. Barlow exploded against Colorado but struggled vs. Utah. The Trojans need to utilize his ability to find seams and burst through defenses, especially against Notre Dame who have given up 123.7 yards per game on the ground this year.

[READ: 10 Things To Know: USC vs. Notre Dame]

USA TODAY

Three Players To Watch - Notre Dame

Quarterback, Jack Coan

The senior quarterback has been prone to slow starts this season, but has managed 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions so far. Coan will get the start against the Trojans after bringing the Fighting Irish to victory late in the fourth quarter against Virginia Tech.

Quarterback, Tyler Buchner

Brian Kelly uses the freshman quarterback as a change of pace, to keep defenses on their toes. Buchner brought Notre Dame back into the game against Virginia Tech after Coan was benched; but a hamstring injury to Buchner allowed Coan to finish off the Hokies. Keep your eyes on both QB's come Saturday.

Running Back, Kyren Williams

The 5'9" tailback had a tremendous game against Virginia Tech, accumulating 19 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown. He also tallied five catches for 26 yards and one touchdown. Williams is extremely tough and balanced, making him difficult to bring to the ground. Todd Orlando’s rush defense will have their hands full on Saturday.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube