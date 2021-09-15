USC Player: Wanted Clay Helton "To Be The Next Pete Carroll'

Monday was an emotional day to be a USC football player.

After coming off a brutal loss to the Stanford Cardinal, players and staff were informed that they would be without head coach Clay Helton for the remainder of the 2021 season. Emotions ran high after Tuesday's practice as three of the Trojans' team captains spoke with the media and shared their initial reactions to the news.

[READ: USC Players 'In Tears' Following Clay Helton Firing]

Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao

"It hurt for sure. You know for myself coach had a huge impact on me, you know I signed here with him in mind. We wanted him to be the next Pete Carroll, to lift him up and for him to be great.”

Wide Receiver Drake London

“It was heart-wrenching for all of us, especially the guys he has recruited and stuff like that. He is such a good man to us on and off the field, it sucks to see him go”

Punter Ben Griffiths

“Coach has done a lot for a lot of people and for a lot of people’s families on this team. It hurts a lot, [and] a lot of guys will be hurting,” Griffiths said. “This is the nature of college sports and we understand that. As players we have a job to do, and that starts this week.”

Athletic Director Mike Bohn made the decision to let Helton go after six years serving as head coach. For now, cornerbacks coach Donte Williams will serve as interim head coach, until USC names Helton's successor.

