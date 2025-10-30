How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers in Prime Time
The No. 23 USC Trojans are 5-2, coming back from their second bye week. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans will look to shake off a loss when they face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 1.
How To Watch
When: Saturday, Nov. 1, at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Where: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska
TV Broadcast: NBC
Radio Call: ESPN LA 710
Betting Odds
The No. 23 USC Trojans are 6.5-point favorites against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -220, and the point total is set at 58.5.
Weather Update
The USC Trojans will not have another rainy game, but the matchup in Nebraska will be a cold one. The temperature around kickoff is expected to be in the low to mid-40s, with the low being in the freezing temperatures. As a Southern California team, Riley and the Trojans will have to find a way to win in colder temperatures.
USC’s Offense To Regain Momentum
The Trojans' offense has been explosive this season, but they struggled against the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. After a week off, the offense will look to get back to being a high-scoring unit.
The Trojans' offense is led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is putting on a big performance this season. Maiava threw two interceptions against Notre Dame and has a chance to show how he can regroup against Nebraska.
Maiava has passed for 2,180 yards and 15 touchdowns, totaling just four interceptions. He is No. 3 in the nation and leads the Big Ten in passing yards per game (311.4), passing yards per completion (15.03), and total offense (317.3).
Maiava has also rushed the ball for 41 yards and four touchdowns. His decision-making and athleticism are helping him lead the Trojans to success, and he has a chance to make a statement against Nebraska.
Wide receiver Makai Lemon is stepping up each week, leading the team in receiving yards (758) and has caught six touchdown receptions. Lemon has over 300 more receiving yards than the wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, who has the second-most on the team (424).
Lemon leads the Big Ten in all-purpose yards (133.4) and is No. 2 in the Big Ten in receiving yards and receptions per game (6.86). His performance this season is showing why he could be one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft.
USC is running the ball at a high level, but injuries to running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders do hurt the Trojans' ground game. Fortunately, running back King Miller is stepping up, and after a tough time running against Notre Dame, he has a chance to regroup against Nebraska.
Miller has rushed the ball for 380 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging 8.1 yards per carry and has the chance to have a big game against the Cornhuskers.
Trojans Defense To Step Up
The Trojans have a talented roster on defense, but must step up against the Cornhuskers. After allowing Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love 265 total yards, USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn must find a spark on the defense.
Despite the struggle against Notre Dame, USC’s defense ranks No. 2 in the nation in red zone defense. The Trojans are also No. 2 in the Big Ten in team tackles for loss (7.1) and No. 4 in the conference for turnovers gained (12).
USC safety Bishop Fitzgerald is having a big season, leading the nation in total interceptions (5), and coming off a game with 10 tackles. On the defense is linebacker Eric Gentry, who leads the team with 48 total tackles. Gentry has also racked up three sacks and three forced fumbles.
USC’s defense will need to put on a big performance as the team enters the final stretch of the season.
Nebraska Seeking Back-To-Back Wins
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 6-2, going 3-2 in Big Ten conference play, coming off a win against the Northwestern Wildcats. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule signed a contract extension ahead of the matchup against USC, and will be looking for a big win to show the extension was worth it.
Nebraska’s offense is led by quarterback Dylan Raiola, who totals 1,909 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has been sacked 26 times, and USC’s defense getting pressure on Raiola early will be key.
The two biggest offensive weapons on the Cornhuskers are wide receiver Nyziah Hunter and running back Emmett Johnson. Hunter leads the team with 525 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Johnson is the team’s leading rusher with 837 yards and nine touchdowns.
USC’s offense will have to be ready to face a tough Cornhuskers defense. Nebraska's defense ranks No. 2 in the nation in passing yards allowed per game at just 127.5 yards. The defense has also limited eight opponents to fewer than 160 yards.
One of the biggest defenders on the team for the Trojans to watch for is linebacker Javin Wright, who leads the team with 52 total tackles. He also has 0.5 sacks and one interception.
USC vs. Nebraska Prediction
It will be a close matchup, but USC will defeat Nebraska, 34-31.
After USC faces Nebraska, the team will return to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum to face the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. PT.
