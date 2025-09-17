USC Trojans Face Brutal Big Ten Stretch That Could Threaten Perfect Record
The USC Trojans are exactly where they want to be, with a 3-0 record that includes being 1-0 on the road and 1-0 in conference play after their 33-17 win over Purdue, a change in pace from last season's results.
The challenge is what lies ahead for the rest of conference play. USC faces a critical five-game stretch of conference play, including their upcoming home game against the Michigan State Spartans this Saturday.
Trojans Face Competitive Five-Game Conference Stretch
USC's schedule for the rest of September, October and beginning of November include a mixture of home and road contests against some of the Big Ten's most talented teams.
Sept. 20: vs. Michigan State
Sept. 27: at No. 9 Illinois
Oct. 11: vs. No. 21 Michigan
Oct. 18: at No. 24 Notre Dame
Nov. 1: at Nebraska
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan State Betting Odds Released
MORE: USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners In Heated Recruiting Battle For NFL Star's Son
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Gets Boost As Defensive Lineman Earns 5-Star Status
The Trojans have the talent and depth to build a strong Big Ten record, with playmakers stepping up on both sides of the ball. Still, a critical stretch of ranked opponents could threaten an undefeated season.
The Trojans second road contest lies at a Top 10 program in Illinois, marking their first ranked opponent of the season.
The Fighting Illini and their 16 returning starters have proved their No. 9 ranking. Led by quarterback Luke Altmyer, the third year signal-caller has recorded 709 passing yards and nine touchdowns.
The Michigan Wolverines will head west to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where the Trojans seek revenge after last year's 27-24 loss. Quarterback Bryce Underwood is turning heads through three games as a true freshman.
USC will hit the road for the weekend after for a matchup with rival No. 24 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish stand one spot above the Trojans, despite their 0-2 record to start the season. According to ESPN Analytics, the Trojans are favored to win the Battle of Jeweled Shillelagh rivalry, making for one of the most anticipated matchups this season.
Big Ten Analyst Su’a Cravens predicts a win for the Trojans and Fighting Irish rivalry, suggesting that USC needs to take advantage of Notre Dame's slow start.
"Revenge game, Notre Dame. They're 0-2, they're down right now, coming off two terrible losses in close games to highly ranked teams," Cravens said in a USC on BTN X post. "What do you do? You kick your opponent while they're down, especially when they're your rival. USC gets the win."
Ending the Trojans five-game gauntlet is a road match to Nebraska. The Nov. 1 matchup with feature two of the Big Ten's most competitive quarterbacks.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, the former No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, is second in Big Ten passing yards behind USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, with 829 passing yards, 72 of 94 passing and eight touchdowns heading into week 4.
USC Trojans Host Michigan State for Big Ten Home Opener
The Spartans enter week 4 undefeated, with the Trojans being their first conference and road contest of the season. Michigan State holds a solid offensive unit that could give the Trojans secondary trouble, especially from quarterback Aidan Chiles and wide receiver Nick Marsh.
Chiles is a strong armed and run-heavy quarterback for the Spartans, leading the offense to 106 points scored through three games.
Marsh is a receiving threat that the Trojans defense needs account for, especially with his 196 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
USC's receiver room could have the Spartans beat, with wide receiver Makai Lemon with 311 receiving yards and two touchdowns, with Ja'Kobi Lane following with 239.
Lemon and Lane are two of USC's best receivers known for their separate strengths that contribute greatly to the Trojans' dynamic offense.
Lane’s nine catches for 239 yards have come off deep balls from Maiava, giving USC a consistent boost into red-zone territory. Lemon, on the other hand, thrives on short routes, using his strength to break tackles and add yards that fuel the Trojans’ offense.
The Spartans and Trojans enter Week 4 looking to break each other’s three-game win streak. For USC, consistency on offense, finishing in the red zone, and holding strong in the secondary could lead to a second conference win.