All Trojans

How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Oregon In Must-Win Rivalry Game

The No. 15 USC Trojans will face the No. 7 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 22, and the game could have major College Football Playoff implications for both teams. Preview, prediction, TV Channel, and betting odds for the matchup at Autzen Stadium.

Angela Miele

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 15 USC Trojans are coming off a big win, one step closer to a potential College Football Playoff appearance. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have a tough game ahead, facing a familiar rival, the No. 7 Oregon Ducks.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, November 22, at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

TV Broadcast: CBS

Radio Call: ESPN LA 710

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans Oregon Ducks betting odds College Football Playoff Dan Lanning Autzen Stadium Jayden Maiava Big Ten
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Betting Odds

The USC Trojans are 9.5-point underdogs against the Oregon Ducks on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is +295, and the point total is set at 59.5.

USC Trojans On ESPN’s College GameDay

This is one of the biggest games of the weekend, as both teams are competing for a CFP appearance. With the high anticipation, ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Eugene ahead of the game.

The USC Trojans have been featured on College Gameday 24 times and lead the nation in winning percentage after appearing at least five times. The Trojans hold an 18-6 record on College GameDay, and this will be the first time USC is featured since 2016.

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans Oregon Ducks betting odds College Football Playoff Dan Lanning Autzen Stadium Jayden Maiava Big Ten
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC’s Offense To Face Big Test

The USC Trojans' offense is explosive and high-scoring. USC has not scored less than 21 points this season and has scored over 30 points in seven games. 

The Trojans’ offense is led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is in his second season with USC. Maiava leads the nation with a 90.7 QBR and leads the Big Ten in passing yards per game (286.8).

He has passed for 2,868 yards, the most in the Big Ten. Maiava has also thrown 18 touchdowns and six interceptions and been sacked 11 times. His mobility has helped the offense, as Maivava has rushed for 124 yards and six touchdowns.

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans Oregon Ducks betting odds College Football Playoff Dan Lanning Autzen Stadium Jayden Maiava Big Ten
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) celebrates the touchdown scored by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is a consistent and reliable target to throw to. Lemon leads the team with 1,090 yards and eight touchdown receptions. He is averaging 15.4 yards per reception, making a strong case to be a first-round NFL draft pick. 

Two other targets for Maiava are wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane and tight end Lake McRee. Lane is stepping up, totalling 585 yards and four touchdown receptions. McRee is a reliable receiver, averaging 16.2 yards per reception.

USC’s ground game is challenging to play against. Freshman running back King Miller has had to step up for USC amid injuries to running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders. Miller leads the team with 719 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Riley provided a positive update on Jordan, and while he is improving, it is unlikely he will play against Oregon.

MORE: USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Heisman Trophy Odds Shift Before Oregon Game

MORE: College Football Winners and Losers After USC and Texas A&M Comebacks

MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Gets Real About Doubters Before Oregon Game

WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

USC’s Defense To Find Consistency

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans Oregon Ducks betting odds College Football Playoff Dan Lanning Autzen Stadium Jayden Maiava Big Ten
Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans' defense stepped up against the Iowa Hawkeyes despite losing several players. Safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald both exited the game, and Riley addressed their injuries while speaking to the media ahead of the matchup.

“No, they all did some things today. We'll get through the week, see where they're at. Addressed on the injury report,” Rileu said.

The Trojans will hope to get at least one of their starters back before facing an explosive Oregon offense. USC’s defense has been inconsistent, but it has a talented roster. The Trojans will need each player to step up as the program pushes to make the CFP.

USC’s defense held Iowa scoreless in the second half, which led to a crucial win for the Trojans. The team overcame the injuries, and their performance could be the momentum boost the defense needed.

USC linebackers Eric Gentry and Desman Stephens II have been playmakers on defense. Gentry leads the team with 64 total tackles and has three sacks and five forced fumbles. Stephens has been stepping up throughout the second half of the year, totalling 60 tackles. Getting Fitzgerald back will be important, as he leads the team with five interceptions.

Oregon Is A Tough Opponent

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans Oregon Ducks betting odds College Football Playoff Dan Lanning Autzen Stadium Jayden Maiava Big Ten
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team from the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks are 9-1 with one of the most well-balanced teams. With USC being the road team as well, it will be a tough task for the Trojans. 

Oregon’s offense is led by quarterback Dante Moore, who has 2,190 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and a 72.8 completion percentage. Moore has thrown just five interceptions, and his mobility has led to him being sacked just 10 times.

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore leads the team with 443 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He has missed the last two games, and his status remains something to watch for. USC’s defense will still have to watch out for Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq has earned 407 receiving yards and six touchdowns, coming off a big game.

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans Oregon Ducks betting odds College Football Playoff Dan Lanning Autzen Stadium Jayden Maiava Big Ten
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has a talented run game, which will test the Trojans. Running back Noah Whittington leads the team with 623 rushing yards and five touchdowns. USC’s defense will also have to be ready for running back Jordon Davison, who leads the team with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Oregon leads the nation in passing defense, allowing just 127.3 yards per game. The Ducks have allowed just 4.5 points in the first half per game, and Maiava will have to find a way to step up early.

There are several players on Oregon’s defense to watch for, including linebackers Bryce Boettcher and Teitum Tuioti. Boettcher leads the team with 77 total tackles, while Tuioti leads with 5.5 sacks.

USC vs. Oregon Prediction

The USC Trojans will put up a fight, but the Oregon Ducks will win the game, 32-28.

After USC plays Oregon, the Trojans will face the UCLA Bruins to close out the regular season.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football