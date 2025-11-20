How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Oregon In Must-Win Rivalry Game
The No. 15 USC Trojans are coming off a big win, one step closer to a potential College Football Playoff appearance. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have a tough game ahead, facing a familiar rival, the No. 7 Oregon Ducks.
How to Watch
When: Saturday, November 22, at 12:30 p.m. PT.
Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
TV Broadcast: CBS
Radio Call: ESPN LA 710
Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 9.5-point underdogs against the Oregon Ducks on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is +295, and the point total is set at 59.5.
USC Trojans On ESPN’s College GameDay
This is one of the biggest games of the weekend, as both teams are competing for a CFP appearance. With the high anticipation, ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Eugene ahead of the game.
The USC Trojans have been featured on College Gameday 24 times and lead the nation in winning percentage after appearing at least five times. The Trojans hold an 18-6 record on College GameDay, and this will be the first time USC is featured since 2016.
USC’s Offense To Face Big Test
The USC Trojans' offense is explosive and high-scoring. USC has not scored less than 21 points this season and has scored over 30 points in seven games.
The Trojans’ offense is led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is in his second season with USC. Maiava leads the nation with a 90.7 QBR and leads the Big Ten in passing yards per game (286.8).
He has passed for 2,868 yards, the most in the Big Ten. Maiava has also thrown 18 touchdowns and six interceptions and been sacked 11 times. His mobility has helped the offense, as Maivava has rushed for 124 yards and six touchdowns.
USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is a consistent and reliable target to throw to. Lemon leads the team with 1,090 yards and eight touchdown receptions. He is averaging 15.4 yards per reception, making a strong case to be a first-round NFL draft pick.
Two other targets for Maiava are wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane and tight end Lake McRee. Lane is stepping up, totalling 585 yards and four touchdown receptions. McRee is a reliable receiver, averaging 16.2 yards per reception.
USC’s ground game is challenging to play against. Freshman running back King Miller has had to step up for USC amid injuries to running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders. Miller leads the team with 719 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Riley provided a positive update on Jordan, and while he is improving, it is unlikely he will play against Oregon.
USC’s Defense To Find Consistency
The USC Trojans' defense stepped up against the Iowa Hawkeyes despite losing several players. Safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald both exited the game, and Riley addressed their injuries while speaking to the media ahead of the matchup.
“No, they all did some things today. We'll get through the week, see where they're at. Addressed on the injury report,” Rileu said.
The Trojans will hope to get at least one of their starters back before facing an explosive Oregon offense. USC’s defense has been inconsistent, but it has a talented roster. The Trojans will need each player to step up as the program pushes to make the CFP.
USC’s defense held Iowa scoreless in the second half, which led to a crucial win for the Trojans. The team overcame the injuries, and their performance could be the momentum boost the defense needed.
USC linebackers Eric Gentry and Desman Stephens II have been playmakers on defense. Gentry leads the team with 64 total tackles and has three sacks and five forced fumbles. Stephens has been stepping up throughout the second half of the year, totalling 60 tackles. Getting Fitzgerald back will be important, as he leads the team with five interceptions.
Oregon Is A Tough Opponent
The Oregon Ducks are 9-1 with one of the most well-balanced teams. With USC being the road team as well, it will be a tough task for the Trojans.
Oregon’s offense is led by quarterback Dante Moore, who has 2,190 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and a 72.8 completion percentage. Moore has thrown just five interceptions, and his mobility has led to him being sacked just 10 times.
Wide receiver Dakorien Moore leads the team with 443 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He has missed the last two games, and his status remains something to watch for. USC’s defense will still have to watch out for Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq has earned 407 receiving yards and six touchdowns, coming off a big game.
Oregon has a talented run game, which will test the Trojans. Running back Noah Whittington leads the team with 623 rushing yards and five touchdowns. USC’s defense will also have to be ready for running back Jordon Davison, who leads the team with 12 rushing touchdowns.
Oregon leads the nation in passing defense, allowing just 127.3 yards per game. The Ducks have allowed just 4.5 points in the first half per game, and Maiava will have to find a way to step up early.
There are several players on Oregon’s defense to watch for, including linebackers Bryce Boettcher and Teitum Tuioti. Boettcher leads the team with 77 total tackles, while Tuioti leads with 5.5 sacks.
USC vs. Oregon Prediction
The USC Trojans will put up a fight, but the Oregon Ducks will win the game, 32-28.
After USC plays Oregon, the Trojans will face the UCLA Bruins to close out the regular season.
