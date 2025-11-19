All Trojans

How USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Can Shift Road Game Narrative Against Oregon

The No. 15 USC Trojans are 2-2 on the road, next traveling to face the No. 7 Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has the chance to shift the narrative with his performance against the Ducks at Autzen Stadium.

Angela Miele

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The No. 15 USC Trojans will play the No. 7 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 22, and a College Football Playoff appearance could be at stake for both teams. USC coach Lincoln Riley has helped bring quarterback Jayden Maiava to another level this season, as he has led the team to an 8-2 record.

Both USC and Oregon have talented offenses, led by quarterbacks who have stood out this season. While discussing the matchup this weekend on “Inside College Football,” CBS Sports college football analyst Brian “B.J.” Jones explained that while he is leaning towards USC taking the win, he does not trust Maiava.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I’m leaning SC, but I don’t know if I can trust Maiava,” Jones said.  “You look at his home record, 14 touchdowns, two interceptions. On the road, four touchdowns, four interceptions. His completion percentage on the road is less than 60 percent. I think it’s 56, 57 percent. So who’s gonna show up?”

“The last time, out at Nebraska, he didn’t play too well. He ran well, but throwing the ball, he didn’t do so well,” Jones continued. “I gotta go with the home team.”

How Jayden Maiava has Performed On The Road This Season

Playing on the road will make it a tough game for the USC Trojans, with the stakes already being high and Oregon’s final home game of the season. The Trojans are 2-2 on the road, with losses against the Illinois Fighting Illini and the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC's first road game was against the Purdue Boilermakers, and the matuchup was delayed due to storms in the area. Maiava finished going 17-of-28 for 282 yards. While he had no passing touchdowns, he was averaging 10.1 yards per play, moving the offense down the field at a high level.

In the loss against Illinois, Maiava did throw an interception, but he also passed for 364 yards and two touchdowns. While the Trojans trailed for the majority of the game, Maiava led the offense down the field and scored a touchdown on their final three drives, one of which was to take the lead with just under two minutes to go.

If the defense had made the necessary stops, the narrative surrounding Maiava on the road would have been different. While the Trojans lost, Maiava and the offense were what kept USC in the game.

The loss against Notre Dame was a tough one for USC all around. Maiava went 22-of-42 for 328 yards. While he passed for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, he also threw two interceptions. Even with the weather during the game, it was a tough performance for Maiava and the offense.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) moves out to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Maiava’s performance on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers did struggle as well. He completed just nine passes for 135 yards and threw one interception. While Maiava never gained momentum passing the ball, he stepped up on the ground. He rushed for 62 yards with one touchdown.

The USC quarterback demonstrated his ability to play through adversity and find a way to drive the offense down the field, ultimately leading to a road win. While it can be argued that Maiava's performance on the road has not been at the level it is at home, the USC quarterback shows up in clutch moments to help put the team in a position to win.

Facing the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium will not be easy for the Trojans, and Maiava will have to step up earlier in the game. If Maiva continues to play smart and find ways to move down the field, the Trojans could walk out with a win on the road and be in CFP contention.

Jayden Maiava's Big-Time Season

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite Maiava’s struggles on the road, he has been one of the top quarterbacks with his overall performance. He leads the nation with a 90.7 QBR and leads the Big Ten in passing yards (2,868) and passing yards per game (286.8).

Maiava holds a 66.8 completion percentage, throwing 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. The pressure will be on for the USC quarterback, but he has the chance to shut down the narrative regarding how he plays on the road. Maiava can help lead the Trojans to a major win, putting USC in a good position to make the CFP.

The No. 15 USC Trojans and No. 7 Oregon Ducks will kick off on Nov. 22 at 12:30 p.m. PT. The game will be held at Autzen Stadium.

ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

