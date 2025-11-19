How USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Can Shift Road Game Narrative Against Oregon
The No. 15 USC Trojans will play the No. 7 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 22, and a College Football Playoff appearance could be at stake for both teams. USC coach Lincoln Riley has helped bring quarterback Jayden Maiava to another level this season, as he has led the team to an 8-2 record.
Both USC and Oregon have talented offenses, led by quarterbacks who have stood out this season. While discussing the matchup this weekend on “Inside College Football,” CBS Sports college football analyst Brian “B.J.” Jones explained that while he is leaning towards USC taking the win, he does not trust Maiava.
“I’m leaning SC, but I don’t know if I can trust Maiava,” Jones said. “You look at his home record, 14 touchdowns, two interceptions. On the road, four touchdowns, four interceptions. His completion percentage on the road is less than 60 percent. I think it’s 56, 57 percent. So who’s gonna show up?”
“The last time, out at Nebraska, he didn’t play too well. He ran well, but throwing the ball, he didn’t do so well,” Jones continued. “I gotta go with the home team.”
How Jayden Maiava has Performed On The Road This Season
Playing on the road will make it a tough game for the USC Trojans, with the stakes already being high and Oregon’s final home game of the season. The Trojans are 2-2 on the road, with losses against the Illinois Fighting Illini and the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
USC's first road game was against the Purdue Boilermakers, and the matuchup was delayed due to storms in the area. Maiava finished going 17-of-28 for 282 yards. While he had no passing touchdowns, he was averaging 10.1 yards per play, moving the offense down the field at a high level.
In the loss against Illinois, Maiava did throw an interception, but he also passed for 364 yards and two touchdowns. While the Trojans trailed for the majority of the game, Maiava led the offense down the field and scored a touchdown on their final three drives, one of which was to take the lead with just under two minutes to go.
If the defense had made the necessary stops, the narrative surrounding Maiava on the road would have been different. While the Trojans lost, Maiava and the offense were what kept USC in the game.
The loss against Notre Dame was a tough one for USC all around. Maiava went 22-of-42 for 328 yards. While he passed for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, he also threw two interceptions. Even with the weather during the game, it was a tough performance for Maiava and the offense.
Maiava’s performance on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers did struggle as well. He completed just nine passes for 135 yards and threw one interception. While Maiava never gained momentum passing the ball, he stepped up on the ground. He rushed for 62 yards with one touchdown.
The USC quarterback demonstrated his ability to play through adversity and find a way to drive the offense down the field, ultimately leading to a road win. While it can be argued that Maiava's performance on the road has not been at the level it is at home, the USC quarterback shows up in clutch moments to help put the team in a position to win.
Facing the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium will not be easy for the Trojans, and Maiava will have to step up earlier in the game. If Maiva continues to play smart and find ways to move down the field, the Trojans could walk out with a win on the road and be in CFP contention.
Jayden Maiava's Big-Time Season
Despite Maiava’s struggles on the road, he has been one of the top quarterbacks with his overall performance. He leads the nation with a 90.7 QBR and leads the Big Ten in passing yards (2,868) and passing yards per game (286.8).
Maiava holds a 66.8 completion percentage, throwing 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. The pressure will be on for the USC quarterback, but he has the chance to shut down the narrative regarding how he plays on the road. Maiava can help lead the Trojans to a major win, putting USC in a good position to make the CFP.
The No. 15 USC Trojans and No. 7 Oregon Ducks will kick off on Nov. 22 at 12:30 p.m. PT. The game will be held at Autzen Stadium.