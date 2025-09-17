The Underrated 'Physical' USC Freshman Receiver Who Is Turning Heads
LOS ANGELES - Late in the first quarter against Purdue, the USC Trojans faced a third-and-10 in their own territory. Quarterback Jayden Maiava catches the snap with one hand and faces immediate pressure.
He fadeaways and lofts a pass in front of the USC sideline for freshman receiver Tanook Hines, who raised up over a defender for a tremendous 25-yard catch.
For many college football fans, it was their first introduction to the former four-star recruit, but for those inside the program, the play came as no surprise.
Tight end Lake McRee said during fall camp that Hines “made really good plays that you normally don't see a freshman making.” And Hines proved him right, by making an incredible play in front of a national audience.
“I'll just say I'm ready whenever my number is called,” Hines said. "Number was called so I stepped up.”
Starting Lineup
One of the biggest surprises when the Trojans revealed its first official depth chart ahead of the season opener, was seeing Hines listed as starter, alongside star receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon.
Enrolling early has become the new norm in college football, 14 signees from the 2025 class took part in spring practice. And in some cases, recruits will reclassify and graduate high school early.
USC has to two players that did in 2025, defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart and cornerback RJ Sermons. And two commits in the 2026 class in Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman and DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster.
However, Hines had the “old school” path, where he did not enroll until the summer, which meant he did not have much time to make an impression and earn early playing time in a crowded receiver room.
“Soon as I got here, I just go straight into playbook for real, just like, put my head down, focused," Hines said.
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan State Betting Odds Released
MORE: USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners In Heated Recruiting Battle For NFL Star's Son
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Gets Boost As Defensive Lineman Earns 5-Star Status
His business-like approach and and unbelievable ball skills quickly made a strong impression on Lincoln Riley.
“Talk about a guy that really attacks the ball. He's played physical for us," Riley said. "He's been a really good blocker. He's done a good job picking up our system. He's a very consistent competitor for a young guy, or for any guy. It's pretty impressive, the way he goes about his business every single day.
“He's an all ball guy. There's no fluff to this guy, like he's edgy, tough competitor, and I think that consistency has helped earn the trust of his teammates, and then the program at this point.”
Veteran Leadership
Hines has had the opportunity to learn from star receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, both of whom are garnered first round attention in next year’s NFL Draft.
He has described them as “great role models” as he continues to get accustomed to playing at the collegiate level, but also growing into his own, as someone that is moving into new phase of his life off the field.
“Great people for real,” Hines said. “Just build me up as a player, also as a person.”
Life in Southern California
Hines is in a new environment, living in Southern California. And like many people in the Golden State, the Houston native, he enjoys going to the beach to relax. He certainly has his choices that are in close proximity to his new address.
USC’s campus is just 13 miles away from the iconic Santa Monica Pier, 17 miles from Manhattan Beach and 25 miles from Malibu.
Southern Cal has the slogan “the pLAce to be” not just because of athletics, but what also comes with earning a degree from the prestigious university and the opportunities that present themselves.
Hines has found a passion for poetry because of a class he is taking on campus. He credited his professor “Mr. B” for the subject growing on him.