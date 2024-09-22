Will USC Trojans Fall Out of Top 15 in Week 4 AP Poll After 27-24 Loss to Michigan?
On Saturday, Sept. 21, the No. 11 USC Trojans traveled to No. 18 Michigan to play the first Big Ten conference game in school history. The Wolverines scored in the final minutes to take a 27-24 lead over USC, and the Trojans' offense was unable to get into field goal range before time expired.
As the Trojans pick up their first loss of the season, they should expect to move down in the AP Poll. Previously undefeated teams such as No. 13 Kansas State, No. 14 Oklahoma State, and No. 15 Oklahoma all picked up a loss over the weekend as well.
Out of the top 15 from week three, USC, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State lost to ranked teams. As a result, some shuffling will be in order among the teams ranked between No. 13 and No. 20. Kansas State lost 38-9 to unranked BYU, a loss that is sure to drop them significantly.
After beating USC, Michigan is sure to move ahead of the Trojans, potentially jumping into the top 15. As for the Trojans, they can expect to fall out of the top 15 teams, being moved down to No. 16 by the AP voters.
After the game, USC coach Lincoln Riley shared his thoughts with the media.
"It was a heck of a college football game. We came up one play short," said Riley. "We were proud of the fight of our guys. We fought our tails off. Didn't play particularly good in the first half. Struggled to get much going offensively. Defensively, we had a couple of just big plays where we came out of gap. And that was really kind of the story of the first half when the guys rallied."
Because of the back-and-forth nature of the Trojans game with the Wolverines, USC's ranking should not plummet by any means. Coming into the game with momentum, the Trojans have continued to show growth. Although the team could not hang on for the win, the defensive improvements still showed up.
Michigan was unable to throw the ball effectively all afternoon, but they benefitted from three rushes of 40+ yards from running backs Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards.
The Trojans beat No. 16 LSU in the first week of the season, and the Tigers have not given many reasons to be moved ahead of USC despite the loss to Michigan. LSU beat UCLA 34-17 on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Despite the loss, the Trojans showed a level of resilience and physicality that few were expecting. A second half comeback by the offense gave USC the lead late in the fourth quarter, but there was too much time on the clock for Michigan's rushing attack.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Takes Blame for Loss to Michigan Wolverines
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines: Makai Lemon Hospitalized After Injury
MORE: USC Trojans Dominated By Michigan Wolverines In The Trenches, Lose First Big Ten Game
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley 'Disappointed' After Falling to Michigan Wolverines
MORE: USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines Suspicious Officiating Called Into Question