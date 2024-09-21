Will USC Trojans Wide Receiver Kyron Hudson Break Out Against Michigan Wolverines?
The No. 11 USC Trojans are a team that can run the ball down opponents' throats with running back Woody Marks, but other players can be major targets for quarterback Miller Moss. As the Trojans continue to build their passing game, USC wide receiver Kyron Hudson will be a key player to watch against No. 18 Michigan
Hudson, a redshirt junior, is off to a good start this year. In the Trojans' first two games of the year, Hudson has not been the flashiest receiver on the team in past years, but he still has a chance to make a name for himself.
One of Hudson's strengths are his strong hands and the ability to make highly contested catches against defenders. In week one against the No. 16 LSU Tigers, Hudson made a big one-handed catch to give the Trojans a first down. Not only was it a one-handed catch, but Hudson caught the ball between multiple defenders. Hudson's physicality could be enough to be make him a household name this year.
The Trojans receiver has six receptions for 99 yards, his longest going for 24 yards with an average of 16.5 yards per reception. Though a small sample, Hudson is on pace for a big season this year. While having to move downfield in crucial moments, Hudson is a reliable player to throw to.
Where the Trojans need this kind of player the most is in the red zone. USC quarterback Miller Moss has thrown two touchdowns so far in 2024. The Trojans have a strong run game, but once opponents key in on stopping the run, the Trojans offense will have to pass the ball. Husdon has not yet had a touchdown reception, but his time will come as a wide receiver that Moss can throw to in tight coverage. In a one-on-one matchup, Hudson can be a safety net for Moss, helping the offense put up more points against tough defenses.
Getting Hudson going early in matchups will likely result in the run game growing stronger, as well. Hudson becoming a weapon for defenses to focus on could help USC run the ball for bigger plays.
The Trojans will face the Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 21. The Wolverines have a strong defense, but they have struggled in the red zone against tougher opponents. This could be Hudson’s opportunity to be a playmaker. Although early in the season, but Hudson is already a player to watch.
