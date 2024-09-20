Can USC Trojans' Offense Score Against Michigan's Impressive Defense?
The No. 11 USC Trojans have a big matchup in week four as they face their first Big Ten opponent on Saturday, Sept. 21. The Trojans will travel to Ann Arbor to play against the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines. Heading into the season, there were questions surrounding what the Trojans would like on both sides of the ball. Now, the Trojans' offense will face its toughest challenge yet against the Wolverines defense.
The Trojans have played just two games this season because of a bye in week three. USC quarterback Miller Moss has thrown two touchdowns, and against Michigan, all eyes will be on his ability to get USC into the end zone. While the Trojans can rely on the run game, they need to prove they can throw the ball in big moments.
The matchup will also be Moss’s chance to make a name for himself as another great quarterbabck under USC coach Lincoln Riley. He has sat behind former USC quarterback Caleb Williams, but now he will learn if his patience to become the starter was worth it.
The Trojans faced the No. 16 LSU Tigers in week one. The offense stepped up to the plate, and the Trojans moved down the field well, splitting up both the run and the passing game. With the bye week, the USC offense has had two weeks to prepare for Michigan, potentially opening up the offensive game plan.
The Trojans leading receiver is tight end, Lake McRee, but USC has been spreading the ball around to various receivers this year. There are already players stepping up, such as wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Kyle Ford. USC has shown they can move the ball downfield, but Moss has thrown only two touchdown passes in two games. The Trojans have had success running the ball close to the end zone, but they need to be ready to pass if Michigan's goal line defense shuts down the run.
USC running back Woody Marks has rushed for 171 yards in two games. Gaining momentum by running the ball could help the passing game, and it should also take up the time of possession. If the Trojans have a lead, chewing clock will make it harder for Michigan's offense to catch up.
"It's a big test, big test. Another tremendous defensive line," said Riley. "Second really good defensive line we've played here in three games. Super accomplished. I mean really, all the guys, even some of the guys that rotate in can really play. Obviously, the two defensive tackles are tremendous, but the edge guys are good too. So, a big challenge that we've got to embrace."
The goal for USC should be to score early and often while the defense holds Michigan's offense. A for the Trojans' to victory is to get ahead early by more than one score. Forcing Michigan to play from behind will take the pressure off Moss, and the Trojans can rely on the run game more.
Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji will be making his first start for Michigan after a quarterback change. USC’s offense could take advantage of a potential slow start by Michigan and raise the score early, putting more pressure on Orji early.
A victory over Michigan would be a statement win for USC as the Trojans have been slowly proving themselves to start the 2024 season.
The Trojans will kick off against the Wolverines at 12:30 p.m. PDT.
