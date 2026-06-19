Win-Loss Prediction Puts USC Right on College Football Playoff Bubble
The USC Trojans are coming off a nine-win season in 2025, which wasn’t enough to make their first College Football Playoff appearance.
How will USC fare in 2026?
USC’s Win-Loss Prediction
CBS Sports revealed their win-loss predictions for every Big Ten team. They have the Trojans finishing the regular season with the same mark they did last year, 9-3.
Here are the wins and losses they project for USC.
Wins
vs. San Jose State
vs. Fresno State Bulldogs
vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
vs. Washington Huskies
at Penn State Nittany Lions
at Wisconsin Badgers
vs. Maryland Terrapins
at UCLA Bruins
Losses
vs. Oregon Ducks
vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
at Indiana Hoosiers
This would leave USC with an overall record of 9-3 and a Big Ten conference record of 6-3. That would be on the fringe of making it to the College Football Playoff. The CBS Sports projection has USC making the Las Vegas Bowl.
A Difficult Big Ten Conference Schedule
On paper, USC’s 2026 Big Ten conference schedule is their most difficult yet since joining the league in 2024. This is now year three in the Big Ten for the Trojans. USC struggled mightily in year one, going 6-6 overall in the regular season and 4-5 in Big Ten play.
2025 was a step in the right direction. USC went 9-3 in the regular season and 7-2 in Big Ten play. That brings them to 2026.
USC is slated to play the top three teams in the league from a year ago: Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana.
Oregon has been a thorn in USC’s side since their days as rivals in the Pac-12. The Ducks have beat USC in each of their past four games dating back to 2019. Oregon has made the College Football Playoff the past two seasons and looks to be a threat to make a national title run in 2026.
Ohio State is one of the best college football programs in the country and has been so for quite some time. The Buckeyes won the 2024-25 national title and made it back to the playoff last season.
Indiana was an afterthought in college football just three seasons ago. Since hiring Curt Cignetti as coach prior to the 2024 season, every changed. The Hoosiers made the playoff in 2024-25. After getting eliminated in the first round, many skeptics thought that season was just a flash in the pan. It was anything but.
Indiana went undefeated in 2025, steamrolling their way to a national championship victory. The Trojans will now have to go on the road to face the defending champs.
Outside of these three teams, there are still some opponents that USC cannot afford to take lightly. This includes Penn State.
The Nittany Lions made a massive coaching change and are now led by coach Matt Campbell. Campbell was previously the coach at Iowa State and looks to be the right hire to get Penn State back to the playoff.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1