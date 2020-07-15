SI All-American Candidate Joshua Moore Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Joshua Moore

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

School: Atlanta (Ga.) Marist School

Position: Safety/Wide Receiver

Committed to: Stanford

Projected Position: Strong Safety

Frame: Tall and well-proportioned. Above-average width across shoulders and chest. Long arms and torso. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and calves. Developed trunk. Plenty of room for more mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Good burst. Above-average speed at best, but fast to reach fifth gear. Adequate quickness and overall flexibility. Strong and powerful. Solid ball skills.

Instincts: Decisive in movements. Quick to diagnose run vs. pass and attack toward ball. Big hitter in run support and as deep center-fielder. Sound tackler in open space; gets low and churns feet.

Polish: Clear understanding and awareness of coverage concepts, responsibilities. Clean footwork as safety, but struggles to turn hips and run with receivers. Limited ability in one-on-one coverage.

Bottom Line: Moore is a big, versatile safety with the athleticism and instincts to affect both the run and pass. Likely evolves into strong safety with additional weight, playing linebacker in certain formations. Profiles as multi-year starter for Stanford, with Sunday upside depending on role and size development.