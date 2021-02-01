USC Makes Sports Illustrated's CFB Top 25 Recruiting Rankings

It's no secret that the Trojans have been on a roll recently in the recruiting department. The Early Signing Period wrapped up in December, and to no surprise the Alabama Crimson Tide finished atop many recruiting ranking lists; including the SI All-American College Football Recruiting Rankings for the 2021 cycle. Although the SEC dominated the recruiting game [per usual] USC and some other Pac-12 programs landed in the Top 25 as well.

The Trojans finished at No.9, while Oregon finished at No.8, Washington finished at No.19, and the Trojans cross-town rival the UCLA Bruins landed at the No.25 spot.

As we await the final decision of many top prospects still on the market prior to National Signing Day [February 3], lets take a look a how the Trojans stack up according to SI All American's Top 25 Recruiting Rankings List.

Per SI All American, the Trojans have 21 verbal commitments and four of them are in the SI99.

"The Trojans lost an SI99 member in Michael Trigg, who fell out of the rankings, but of course had the most high-profile new addition to the ranks in first-team SI All-American passer Jaxson Dart.

He pairs with Miller Moss as an SI99 quarterback duo headed to the same program. USC will be the only program this cycle to accomplish the feat and they're not done with the class just yet given Raesjon Davis among those in the crosshairs."

USC definitely hopes to land the commitment of top California prospect in Raesjon Davis. Davis will announce on February 3, as part of the 247Sports National Signing Day Show. His time slot is 11:30 a.m. [EST] and 8:30 a.m. [PST]. He plans to announce his future college on a national stage during a LIVE broadcast on CBS Sports HQ.

Another hot prospect who the Trojans hope to land is J.T. Tuimoloau, strong-side defensive end from Eastside Catholic HS [Sammamish, WA].

"[The] No. 1 defensive prospect JT Tuimoloau is delaying his decision until April", so fans wont know his choice just yet. However, as of recent, many recruiting analysts have pinned the Ohio State Buckeyes as the landing spot for the Washington native.

Tuimoloau named his final five on the first day of the Early Signing Period, a final five of Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington. Although the Trojans must compete with Ryan Day and the in-state school [Washington], who is to bet against the Trojans with the momentum they've had over the past few months.

