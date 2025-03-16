All Trojans

NCAA Tournament Bracket: USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, South Carolina Top Seeds?

The USC Trojans and JuJu Watkins will find out their seed and matchup when the bracket for the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament is released at 5 p.m PT on ESPN. USC is currently projected as a No. 1 seed along with the UCLA Bruins, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Texas Longhorns. March Madness is here!

Cory Pappas

UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) guards USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) as she passes the ball during the second half of the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament final game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA defeated USC 72-67.
JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans women’s basketball team will learn their fate on Selection Sunday when the NCAA Tournament committee releases the final bracket. The Trojans failed to secure an auto bid to the tournament, losing in the Big Ten Tournament championship game to UCLA.

What seed is USC projected to land at according to the latest bracket projections?

USC No. 1 Seed In Latest Bracket Projection

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) guards UCLA Bruins guard Londynn Jones (3) during the first half of the 2025 TIAA Big Ten
The USC Trojans are slated to get an at-large big and be a No. 1 seed per Charlie Creme of ESPN. Creme is a bracketologist for ESPN and has the Trojans as one of the four No. 1 seeds in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The other No. 1 seeds are the South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Longhorns, and UCLA Bruins. 

On the No. 2 seed line are the TCU Horned Frogs, UConn Huskies, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and North Carolina State Wolfpack. 

Will USC be able to hold off these teams for a No. 1 seed? The committee will let them know later today. 

Trojans Path To A Final Four

Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb communicate with her player as they play against
Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb communicate with her player as they play against UCLA Bruins during the first quarter for the Big Ten Conference Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

USC is projected as the final No. 1 seed, which would put them in the Spokane Region. The Trojans would play their first and second round games at the Galen Center. ESPN has USC slated to play the No. 16 seeded Farleigh Dickinson Knights. Farleigh Dickinson was the No. 1 team in the Northeast conference this season with an overall record of 28-3. 

Farleigh Dickinson’s men’s team took the country by storm in 2023 when they stunned No. 1 seeded Purdue to become the only the second ever No. 16 seed to win a game. That has yet to happen in the NCAA Women’s Tournament. 

If USC gets by the No. 16 seed, they would play the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game; California Golden Bears or Mississippi State Bulldogs. This game would be at the Galen Center as well.

After the first two rounds, the scene will shift to Spokane for all four teams in this region that make it out of the first weekend. In USC’s region according to Creme is North Carolina State as the No. 2 seed, Oklahoma as the No. 3 seed, and Ole Miss as the No. 4 seed. 

USC was a No. 1 seed in last season’s tournament, but fell to the No. 3 seeded UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight. 

National Championship Odds

Mar 10, 2025; Uncasville, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a play against the Creighton Bluejays
Mar 10, 2025; Uncasville, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a play against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Trojans are tied for the third best odds to win the national championship per FanDuel Sportsbook. 

USC, UCLA, and Texas all have odds of +650 to win it all. The two teams ahead of them are UConn and South Carolina, who both have odds of +270 to cut down the nets in Tampa.

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

