NCAA Tournament Bracket: USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, South Carolina Top Seeds?
JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans women’s basketball team will learn their fate on Selection Sunday when the NCAA Tournament committee releases the final bracket. The Trojans failed to secure an auto bid to the tournament, losing in the Big Ten Tournament championship game to UCLA.
What seed is USC projected to land at according to the latest bracket projections?
USC No. 1 Seed In Latest Bracket Projection
The USC Trojans are slated to get an at-large big and be a No. 1 seed per Charlie Creme of ESPN. Creme is a bracketologist for ESPN and has the Trojans as one of the four No. 1 seeds in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The other No. 1 seeds are the South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Longhorns, and UCLA Bruins.
On the No. 2 seed line are the TCU Horned Frogs, UConn Huskies, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Will USC be able to hold off these teams for a No. 1 seed? The committee will let them know later today.
Trojans Path To A Final Four
USC is projected as the final No. 1 seed, which would put them in the Spokane Region. The Trojans would play their first and second round games at the Galen Center. ESPN has USC slated to play the No. 16 seeded Farleigh Dickinson Knights. Farleigh Dickinson was the No. 1 team in the Northeast conference this season with an overall record of 28-3.
Farleigh Dickinson’s men’s team took the country by storm in 2023 when they stunned No. 1 seeded Purdue to become the only the second ever No. 16 seed to win a game. That has yet to happen in the NCAA Women’s Tournament.
If USC gets by the No. 16 seed, they would play the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game; California Golden Bears or Mississippi State Bulldogs. This game would be at the Galen Center as well.
After the first two rounds, the scene will shift to Spokane for all four teams in this region that make it out of the first weekend. In USC’s region according to Creme is North Carolina State as the No. 2 seed, Oklahoma as the No. 3 seed, and Ole Miss as the No. 4 seed.
USC was a No. 1 seed in last season’s tournament, but fell to the No. 3 seeded UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight.
National Championship Odds
The Trojans are tied for the third best odds to win the national championship per FanDuel Sportsbook.
USC, UCLA, and Texas all have odds of +650 to win it all. The two teams ahead of them are UConn and South Carolina, who both have odds of +270 to cut down the nets in Tampa.
