USC Trojans' Eric Musselman Lands High-Scoring Transfer Portal Guard Jordan Marsh
The USC Trojans and coach Eric Musselman remain active in the transfer portal. On the Sunday, the Trojans added another player from the portal in former UNC Asheville guard Jordan Marsh.
Last season at UNC Asheville, Marsh averaged 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.
USC Trojans Land Guard Jordan Marsh
The USC Trojans landed their eighth transfer this offseason with guard Jordan Marsh. Marsh joins seven other incoming USC transfers; Chad Baker-Mazara, Ezra Ausar, Jaden Brownell, Rodney Rice, Jacob Cofie, Amarion Dickserson, and Gabe Dynes.
Marsh will be entering his third collegiate season at his third different school. Marsh spent his freshman year at Appalachian State in 2023-2024 before transferring to UNC Asheville for the 2024-2025 season. Now he will be a USC Trojan for the 2025-2026 season.
Marsh led UNC Asheville in scoring this past season with 18.8 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting from the field and 30.5 percent shooting from three-point land.
Trojans Losing Top Two Scorers From 2024-2025 Team
On the other side of the transfer portal, USC has lost seven players from last season’s team to the portal; Saint Thomas, Rashaun Agee, Desmond Claude, Jalen Shelley, Wesley Yates III, Kevin Patton Jr., and Isaiah Elohim.
Claude and Yates were USC’s two leading scorers from a year ago, with Claude averaging 15.8 points per game and Yates averaging 14.1. USC hopes that their incoming transfer class will be able to make up for their production.
USC’s top incoming recruit for 2025 is five-star guard Alijah Arenas. Alijah is the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. Alijah Arenas recently had a scary situation with a car crash that resulted in him being in a coma. Since then, he has began to walk and talk again but the question of him playing basketball is further down his road to recovery.
Eric Musselman Heading Into Second Season As USC Coach
It was an up and down season for coach Eric Musselman in his first yer in Los Angeles. The Trojans finished the year of 17-18 overall and 7-13 in the Big Ten. It didn't help that this was USC's first season in the Big Ten in the program, a conference that is considered to be one of the best basketball leagues in the country with programs such as Purdue, Michigan State, Michigan, Wisconsin, just to name a few.
USC missed the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. USC participated in the inaugural "College Basketball Crown" tournament in Las Vegas. USC won their first round game against Tulane before getting knocked out by Villanova in the quarterfinals
Musselman was previously at Arkansas and before that Nevada. He has thrived at multiple stops and will look to do the same at USC.