USC Trojans General Manager Chad Bowden Featured In House Of Victory NIL Video
The USC Trojans are pushing toward one of their best recruiting classes in recent memory. It’s only February, but the Trojans have already secured 10 commitments and currently sit second overall in the On3's industry rankings, only behind Oregon. One of the driving forces behind the uptick in recruiting has been the hiring of general manager Chad Bowden and the newly appointed front office staff.
Additionally, the House of Victory NIL collective has also been integral. In a video shared via the USC Football social media channels, the collective and the administration aim to reiterate one thing: USC is the place to be.
Narrated by Bowden and featuring the No. 1 single “Squabble Up” from 22-time Grammy Award winner and recent Super Bowl halftime performer Kendrick Lamar, the promotional video highlights the past, present, and future of USC athletics.
“I mean we interviewed more people for this position and talked to more people than any search I’ve ever been involved with, but it was thorough. I mean it was eight, nine months in the making.” Coach Lincoln Riley said of hiring Bowden in an interview with On3’s J.D. Pickell.
It says something about the standing Bowden has already that he’s the voice chosen to be the focal point of a promotional video that features former Heisman winner Matt Leinart, Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, world-renowned actors Michael B. Jordan and Will Ferrell, and USC women’s basketball superstar JuJu Watkins. It’s not just a representation of the football program, it’s a representation of USC as a whole and Los Angeles.
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Clears Up NFL Coaching Rumors
MORE: Dan Patrick Show Addresses Caleb Williams Potential Under New Chicago Coach Ben Johnson
MORE: USC Trojans, Texas, Ohio State Cancel Spring Games: Tampering Problem in College Football
“USC, for me, it meant more to me. When I was a kid, I watched Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush — that was my team. . . . USC kind of held something in my heart,” general manager Chad Bowden said.
USC is clearly all in on restoring the image of Southern California as the place that every player, coach, celebrity, and fan should want to be again. It’s part of what made the program so great in its prime. The football game wasn’t secondary because the team was so good, but the event was more than a football game. The spectacle was captivating. A return to that allure can only help the efforts to secure great players.
“All I know is as soon as we started having the conversations, it was an aggressive, attacking mindset on behalf of [USC AD Jen Cohen] and Lincoln. It was the place to be. I knew it was the place to be. That’s why I chose USC.” Bowden continued.
That aggression Bowden spoke of has been on full display since the introductory press conference ended. The Trojan train is full speed ahead and doesn't look like it is going to be slowed down any time soon.