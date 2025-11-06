All Trojans

How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Northwestern In Prime Time Friday Night

The No. 19 USC Trojans will play the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. PT. Preview, prediction, TV Channel, and betting odds for the matchup at L.A. Memorial Coliseum as the Trojans seek a college football playoff appearance.

Angela Miele

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The No. 19 USC Trojans are 6-2, going 4-1 in Big Ten conference play. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are looking to win out with hopes for a College Football Playoff appearance, and will next face the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night.

How to Watch

When: Friday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. PT.

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California

TV Broadcast: FOX

Radio Call: ESPN LA 710

Betting Odds

The USC Trojans are 14.5-point favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -700, and the point total is set at 51.5.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Northwestern Wildcats David Braun Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon King Miller Preview Betting Odds Big 10
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava To Bounce Back And Lead Offense

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has struggled to gain momentum in two straight games, and how he responds in week 10 will be critical. He has been an accurate passer this season and continuously helps the offense drive down the field.

Despite struggling to gain momentum passing against Nebraska, Maiava found a way to still lead the offense by utilizing his legs. Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing yards per game (289.4) and passing yards per completion (15.02). His success can help the Trojans make a push for the CFP.

Through eight games, Maiava has passed for 2,315 yards,15 touchdowns, and has thrown just five interceptions. As showcased against Nebraska, Maiava can use his legs to help the Trojans' offense drive down the field at a high level. The USC quarterback has rushed for 103 yards and scored five rushing touchdowns.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Northwestern Wildcats David Braun Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon King Miller Preview Betting Odds Big 10
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Maiava’s top target is wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon has 50 receptions for 776 yards and six touchdowns. He leads the team in receiving yards, with the player with the next most yards being wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane with 446. 

Lemon has been having a breakout season, surpassing both his total receiving yards and touchdowns from last season. He is a hard player to contain, helping USC win big games as he builds his NFL Draft stock.

The Trojans will still be without running back Waymond Jordan, who leads the team with 576 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Freshman running back King Miller has had to step up with injuries on the team, and is proving to be a valuable player for the Trojans. Miller has racked up 509 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Defense To Make A Statement

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Northwestern Wildcats David Braun Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon King Miller Preview Betting Odds Big 10
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

USC’s defense has been up and down, but it stood its ground against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and has the chance to gain immense momentum against Northwestern.

The Trojans' defense has a talented roster that can compete at a high level. Linebacker Eric Gentry entered the season with high expectations and is proving to be a big-time player for the Trojans. Gentry leads the team with 57 total tackles, and has three sacks and five forced fumbles.

USC sophomore linebacker Desman Stephens II has been stepping up, proving to be a valuable asset for the Trojans moving forward. Stephens has 50 total tackles this season.

The USC Trojans' defense has been putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season. The team has racked up 22 sacks and has caught nine interceptions, two of which were returned for a touchdown.

The Trojans' defense has a chance to make a statement against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night.

Northwestern To Pose A Challenge?

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Northwestern Wildcats David Braun Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon King Miller Preview Betting Odds Big 10
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Northwestern head coach David Braun speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

While the USC Trojans are favored in the matchup, the Northwestern Wildcats have been a sneaky team in the Big Ten this season under coach David Braun. Northwestern is 5-3, going 3-2 in the  Big Ten. The Wildcats are also coming off a bye as they travel to face the Trojans.

The Wildcats are led by quarterback Preston Stone, who has passed for 1,372 yards, 10 touchdowns, and has thrown nine interceptions. With his touchdown-to-interception ratio, the Trojans' defense has a chance to make a stand and force turnovers against the Wildcats.

Northwestern wide receiver Griffin Wilde will be a player for the Trojans' defense to watch out for and shut down quickly. He leads the team with 570 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Northwestern Wildcats David Braun Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon King Miller Preview Betting Odds Big 10
Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

USC will have to stop the run to defeat Northwestern and make sure they are finishing their tackles. Northwestern running back Caleb Komolafe leads the Wildcats with 608 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

As Maiava looks to bounce back, the Trojans quarterback must watch for Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein, who has caught four interceptions this season. Though the defense has forced just 12 sacks this season, Northwestern defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard leads the team with 3.5, and will be a critical player USC’s offensive line must stop.

USC vs. Northwestern Prediction

The USC Trojans will defeat the Northwestern Wildcats 32-17.

After USC plays Northwestern, the Trojans will face the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 15.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

