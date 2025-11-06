How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Northwestern In Prime Time Friday Night
The No. 19 USC Trojans are 6-2, going 4-1 in Big Ten conference play. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are looking to win out with hopes for a College Football Playoff appearance, and will next face the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night.
How to Watch
When: Friday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. PT.
Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California
TV Broadcast: FOX
Radio Call: ESPN LA 710
Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 14.5-point favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -700, and the point total is set at 51.5.
Jayden Maiava To Bounce Back And Lead Offense
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has struggled to gain momentum in two straight games, and how he responds in week 10 will be critical. He has been an accurate passer this season and continuously helps the offense drive down the field.
Despite struggling to gain momentum passing against Nebraska, Maiava found a way to still lead the offense by utilizing his legs. Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing yards per game (289.4) and passing yards per completion (15.02). His success can help the Trojans make a push for the CFP.
Through eight games, Maiava has passed for 2,315 yards,15 touchdowns, and has thrown just five interceptions. As showcased against Nebraska, Maiava can use his legs to help the Trojans' offense drive down the field at a high level. The USC quarterback has rushed for 103 yards and scored five rushing touchdowns.
Maiava’s top target is wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon has 50 receptions for 776 yards and six touchdowns. He leads the team in receiving yards, with the player with the next most yards being wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane with 446.
Lemon has been having a breakout season, surpassing both his total receiving yards and touchdowns from last season. He is a hard player to contain, helping USC win big games as he builds his NFL Draft stock.
The Trojans will still be without running back Waymond Jordan, who leads the team with 576 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Freshman running back King Miller has had to step up with injuries on the team, and is proving to be a valuable player for the Trojans. Miller has racked up 509 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Defense To Make A Statement
USC’s defense has been up and down, but it stood its ground against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and has the chance to gain immense momentum against Northwestern.
The Trojans' defense has a talented roster that can compete at a high level. Linebacker Eric Gentry entered the season with high expectations and is proving to be a big-time player for the Trojans. Gentry leads the team with 57 total tackles, and has three sacks and five forced fumbles.
USC sophomore linebacker Desman Stephens II has been stepping up, proving to be a valuable asset for the Trojans moving forward. Stephens has 50 total tackles this season.
The USC Trojans' defense has been putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season. The team has racked up 22 sacks and has caught nine interceptions, two of which were returned for a touchdown.
The Trojans' defense has a chance to make a statement against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night.
Northwestern To Pose A Challenge?
While the USC Trojans are favored in the matchup, the Northwestern Wildcats have been a sneaky team in the Big Ten this season under coach David Braun. Northwestern is 5-3, going 3-2 in the Big Ten. The Wildcats are also coming off a bye as they travel to face the Trojans.
The Wildcats are led by quarterback Preston Stone, who has passed for 1,372 yards, 10 touchdowns, and has thrown nine interceptions. With his touchdown-to-interception ratio, the Trojans' defense has a chance to make a stand and force turnovers against the Wildcats.
Northwestern wide receiver Griffin Wilde will be a player for the Trojans' defense to watch out for and shut down quickly. He leads the team with 570 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions.
USC will have to stop the run to defeat Northwestern and make sure they are finishing their tackles. Northwestern running back Caleb Komolafe leads the Wildcats with 608 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
As Maiava looks to bounce back, the Trojans quarterback must watch for Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein, who has caught four interceptions this season. Though the defense has forced just 12 sacks this season, Northwestern defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard leads the team with 3.5, and will be a critical player USC’s offensive line must stop.
USC vs. Northwestern Prediction
The USC Trojans will defeat the Northwestern Wildcats 32-17.
After USC plays Northwestern, the Trojans will face the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 15.
