USC Trojans Basketball Coach Lindsay Gottlieb Reaches 300 Career Wins In Huge Victory
The USC Trojans women's basketball team took care of business at home as they took down the Cal State Northridge Matadors in one of the biggest wins in program history.
The Trojans had arguably one of their best games ever with their 124-39 win over the Matadors. The 85 point margin of victory is the biggest in program history.
JuJu Watkins has another all-round great game
USC superstar JuJu Watkins had big expecations after her stellar freshman season in Southern California. Throughout three games, Watkins has shown to improve in all facets of her game so far.
The sophomore phenom had 21 points, nine assists, and six steals in the win over CSUN. As the Trojans lead grew bigger and bigger, Watkins would look to show off her playmaking chops, which led to her nine assist game. Watkins added on four rebounds and three blocks to go along with only one foul. It was her second 20-point game of the season, and defensively it was the best game of the season.
USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reaches 300 career wins
It wasn't just any other Tuesday night win for Gottlieb. With the win over CSUN, Gottlieb earned her 300th career win.
Gottlieb's career spands over three universities. At UC Santa Barbara, Cal, and now USC, all she has done is win. The win over CSUN also marks Gottlieb's 65th win with the Trojans. Since her first year at USC in the 2021-22 season, Gottlieb has the Trojans and their record steadily improving each season. The fourth year coach has the Trojans rolling early to start the season.
If Gottlieb and USC come close to a couple more 30 win seasons in the next two years, she could see herself reach the century mark with the Trojans. In eight years at Cal, Gottlieb won 179 games.
Trojans shoot over 60 percent from the field
USC shot 60.8 percent from the field and 47.2 percent from three. At times it felt like the Trojans couldn't miss. In the starting lineup, USC forward Kiki Iriafen and guard Talia von Oelhoffen went 2-of-2 and 3-of-6 from behind the arc respectively.
Off the bench, the Trojans got over 50 points in production. USC had their two freshman guard Kayleigh Heckel and Avery Howell had impactful games off the bench. Howell had 11 points and shot 3-of-5 and Heckel had 14 points off the bench.
