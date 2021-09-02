NFL DL Jurrell Casey Reveals He 'Checked Out' Mentally After 10-Year Career

"My love for the game was dwindling," Casey said Thursday, after announcing his retirement.

10-year NFL vet Jurrell Casey announced his NFL retirement on Thursday morning.

Casey was drafted in the third round of the 2011 draft out of USC. He ends his career with 51 sacks and 507 total tackles in 10 seasons. He had a career-high 10.5 sacks back in 2013, and was selected to five Pro Bowls from 2015-2019.

Casey spoke on his decision to retire, Thursday citing that his "love for the game" dwindled after 10-long seasons in the league. “Once the season ended there in Denver, honestly I was checked out. Mentally just not really there,” said Casey. “I knew my love for the game was starting to dwindle.”

The former USC Trojan added that his decreased drive played a role in his retirement. “My body wasn’t driving the same,” said Casey. “If I can’t [give 100%] then I don’t need to be out there.”

Casey spent nine seasons with the Tennessee Titans and one season with the Denver Broncos. He played in three games with Denver before suffering a season-ending bicep injury. Following the injury, Casey was released by the Broncos in February.

More USC in the NFL News:

Matt Barkley Released By Titans

USC CB Olaijah Griffin released by Buffalo Bills

USC WR Tyler Vaughns Waived by Colts

Talanoa Hufanga Showing Why He Belongs in the NFL

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter