    November 25, 2021
    Twitter Supports Vikings Everson Griffen Following Home Incident

    Social media offered support for Vikings DE Everson Griffen, following a scary incident that occurred Wednesday morning.
    Former USC defensive end Everson Griffen was involved in an incident Wednesday morning at his residence in Minnesota. According to several reports, police arrived at Griffen’s home after he released an Instagram post, claiming that someone was in his house trying to kill him.

    Around 2:30 p.m. ET, Griffen was taken by ambulance to a health care facility, and a statement was later issued by the Vikings organization.

    “Law enforcements agencies have notified us Everson Griffen came out of his home without incident and is now getting the care he needs,” the Vikings said in a statement.

    “We are thankful to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnetrista Police Department and the Orono Police Department for their quick response and dedication to ensuring the situation ended peacefully. Our focus remains on Everson’s health and safety and providing the proper resources for him and his family.”

    Several people took to social media to offer words of support for the NFL veteran. Here are their messages:

    Dalvin Cook, Vikings Running Back

    Jon Krawczynski, The Athletic

    Barstool USC

    Kris Burke, Packers Beat Writer

    Fansided's Factory of Sadness

    USATSI_17089941
