USC Trojans Injury Update: Makai Lemon, Lake McRee Timeline for Return?
Against the Michigan Wolverines, USC dropped its Big Ten debut, but the Trojans suffered two additional losses via injuries during their trip to Ann Arbor.
Late in the first quarter, sophomore wide receiver Makai Lemon went down with a chilling injury after slamming his head into the ground on punt coverage.
Despite Lemon being taken to the hospital after the injury, Southern Cal head coach Lincoln Riley said during his Sept. 23 appearance on Trojans Live that the former 4-star recruit is recovering quickly.
"He's doing good," Riley said. "He's rebounded back well, I think as good as you could possibly hope for with that scary of a situation. Was kind of a unique play, head into kind of the whiplash effect, and I think it was more of the helmet hitting the ground than the hit, I think, that caused it. Obviously, never want to see that and thankfully bounced back well and was able to fly home with us that night and is doing very well."
Even though Lemon boasts just four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown so far this season, the 5-foot-11 wideout is a solid depth option in the Trojans wide receiver room with the potential to develop into a star.
The former Los Alamitos (CA) standout played at least 30 offensive snaps against LSU and Utah State, but only logged five offensive snaps and three special teams snaps against the Wolverines before suffering the injury.
If Lemon is able to get back in the lineup later this season, it could be a huge asset for USC as the Trojans look to make a late-season push for the College Football Playoff.
In the second half of USC's game against Michigan, starting tight end Lake McRee went down with a hand injury, forcing Lincoln Riley to play two less experienced players against a strong, physical defense.
"Lake's a great player," Riley said. "Hate to not have him here right away, but we'll get him back soon."
Listed at 6-4 and 250 pounds, McRee's experience makes him a valuable piece of the Trojans' offense. Additionally, the redshirt junior's skill set gives redshirt junior quarterback Miller Moss a reliable target, especially in big moments.
Through three games, McRee has caught 12 passes for 134 yards in addition to being a decent blocker in the run game.
In McRee's absence, Riley elected to play redshirt freshman Kade Eldridge and true freshman Walker Lyons. In 44 snaps against the Wolverines, Eldridge earned a 42 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus while Lyons received a 44.4 grade from PFF for his eight snaps.
Despite PFF's low grades, Riley said he was happy with how each of the aforementioned players performed against Michigan. Still, getting McRee back sooner rather than later will be important for the Trojans' offense as the team wades deeper into Big Ten play.
USC will host the Wisconsin Badgers in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 12:30 p.m. PT. on Saturday, September 28th. It will air live on CBS. The Trojans will hope to avoid further injury bug.
MORE: USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines Suspicious Officiating Called Into Question
MORE: Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams Breaks Rookie Franchise Record In Loss
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Takes Blame for Loss to Michigan Wolverines
MORE: Explaining Chicago Bears Controversy Between Rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines: Makai Lemon Hospitalized After Injury
MORE: USC Trojans Dominated By Michigan Wolverines In The Trenches, Lose First Big Ten Game