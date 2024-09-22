Explaining Chicago Bears Controversy Between Rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze
Former USC Trojans quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is 1-1 in his rookie season with the Chicago Bears. After the first two games, Williams has received some criticism because of the expectations surrounding the first overall pick.
Against the Houston Texans in week two, Williams was pressured on nearly every single drop back during the 19-13 loss on Sunday Night Football. The Bears’ defense kept them in the game, but Williams and the offense were held in check by the Texans’ defense.
After the game, James Odunze, father of Bears' wide receiver Rome Odunze, created some controversy with his postgame social media posts. The rookie’s dad posted a video clip to X that showed his son, Odunze, getting open in the end zone against the Tennessee Titans, but Williams failed to find his rookie wide receiver.
At first glance, many people assumed that James Odunze was criticizing the Bears quarterback for missing a wide open touchdown. However, Rome cleared the air with an explanation of his father’s intentions.
Odunze said, "Dads are meant to stick up for their sons. My dad is my Day One and he's always going to root for me. Against anybody. But I think more than anything -- I can't speak for everything he does -- but I know one thing: that was not from a disbelief in this team or a disbelief in anybody in this organization. That's completely not what it is. He's just sticking up for me."
Additionally, Odunze’s father posted his own clarification to social media. Apparently, James Odunze took an issue with some of ESPN commentator Dan Orlovsky’s comments about his son. Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback, criticized Odunze because he believed that the rookie wide receiver was not getting enough separation on his routes.
“Those comments have nothing to do with a disbelief in this team or anybody on this team,” Odunze said. “It's purely him defending his son."
While Odunze’s father was not trying to draw attention to some of Williams’ mistakes, the former USC Trojan will be the first to admit that he can play better. In the loss to the Texans, Williams threw two interceptions. The Bears offense ranks No. 31 out of 32 teams in passing yards per game.
Despite the struggles, USC coach Lincoln Riley still believes in his former quarterback. His advice for Williams was to keep growing and learn from mistakes.
"He's going to continue to learn and grow, and as painful as some of these tough moments have been early in the season, those are all opportunities to learn and grow,” said Riley. “If he's going to become the player that we all know he can be in that league, he's going to have to learn and progress from them, and I believe he will."
Williams, Odunze, and the Chicago Bears face the Indianapolis Colts at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 22, in week three.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Takes Blame for Loss to Michigan Wolverines
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines: Makai Lemon Hospitalized After Injury
MORE: USC Trojans Dominated By Michigan Wolverines In The Trenches, Lose First Big Ten Game
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley 'Disappointed' After Falling to Michigan Wolverines
MORE: USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines Suspicious Officiating Called Into Question