Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams Breaks Rookie Franchise Record In Loss
The Chicago Bears, fresh off a Sunday Night Football loss, lost to the Indianopolis Colts in week three 21-16. Rookie quarterback and first-overall pick Caleb Williams is coming off a performance against the Houston Texans where he struggled, but found ways to be semi-productive and had correctable mistakes.
In the fourth quarter, Williams threw the first touchdown pass of his early NFL career. Before Williams' one-yard pass to Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze, none of the rookie quarterbacks from the 2024 NFL draft had thrown a touchdown.
Williams finished with 357 passing yards, breaking the record for the most passing yards thrown by a Bears rookie in franchise history.
Despite the career milestones, Williams' performance throughout the game has been filled with struggles, and the Bears lost to the Colts 21-16. While he is still a rookie in only his third NFL game, Williams will need to rectify these errors and fast as the Bears are a team looking to compete for playoff position this season.
Through the first three quarters, Williams threw two interceptions and was sacked twice. Both interceptions were totally avoidable and plays where he forced the ball to places he shouldn’t have. Part of the Allure of Williams as a prospect is his ability to create off-script and make fantastic plays.
However, at the NFL level, Williams will have to learn discernment for when to turn that ability on, when to operate on time, and also when to understand when plays are dead and to live to see another down.
