USC Trojans' Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lemon Poised for Breakout Season in 2025
Among the 18 Big Ten teams, receiving corps vary from speed, size and talent – the USC Trojans were ranked near the top in a recent ranking of best receiving corps in the conference.
College football analysts recently ranked each receiving corps from worst to best, placing the Trojans at No. 2 above behind Ohio State, and above others like Indiana, Penn State and Oregon.
One of the most reliable parts of coach Lincoln Riley’s offense derives from their receiving corps – specifically wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. Entering the 2025 campaign, both Lemon and Lane boast 2026 NFL Draft potential after successful seasons.
Tight ends Lake McRee and Walker Lyons have also emerged as key-targets this season, with Lyons having a beneficial offseason to step into a more solid tight end spot.
Analyst Joel Klatt expressed the need for Lane and Lemon under Riley’s offense, noting that a pass-heavy offense could seek the Trojans a redemption season.
“Wide receiver? They lost a lot of wide receivers due to the portal. Two really good ones (back), Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane,” Klatt said on The Joel Klatt show. “I want to see them get back to running the football and I want to see them get back to spreading the football out on the outside. I thought that that was a real marquee of what Lincoln Riley was at Oklahoma.”Riley faces a season with the loss of three wide receivers to the transfer portal in Zachariah Branch, Kyron Hudson, and Duce Robinson.
Riley went on college football analyst Greg Mcilroy’s “Always College Football” podcast and praised Lemon and Lane for their talent going into another season in the Big Ten.
“We return our best two,” Riley said. “And those two guys, Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, are proven weapons at this level. I think with a full offseason, getting the continuity with Jayden [Maiava], I mean, those two guys are as good a pair of receivers as there is in the country, in my opinion. We’ve had the chance to be around a couple of really good ones, but these guys can really play.”
A huge addition from the portal for the receiving corp was wide receiver Prince Strachan from Boise State. In 2024, Strachan finished with 25 receptions, 304 yards, and one touchdown in the Broncos’ historic postseason run in the College Football Playoff.
Strachans frame at 6-foot-5 and 215 lbs makes him the biggest wideout of the group. Though he’s still young, Strachan has two seasons of college ball under his belt, and is capable of fitting in with a Lincoln Riley offense and be a game changer on the gridiron.
With a mix of veterans and quarterback Jayden Maiava set to be the starter and two transfer running backs in Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan, Strachan adds to the talent for Riley’s 2025 attack.
However, the strength in the attack and run game is a huge plus for the Trojans this season after some inconsistencies and lack of chemistry on offense last season.
With the athleticism and route-running ability of Lemon, and Lane’s physicality and 12-touchdown season last year, adds plenty of hope for the Trojans to be one of the top offenses in the Big Ten.