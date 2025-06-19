USC Trojans 4-Star Recruit Jonas Williams Dazzles During NFL Drills at Elite 11 Finals
LOS ANGELES - Before 20 of the top quarterbacks from the 2026 class took the field on Wednesday for day two of the Elite 11 Finals, they were down at Manhattan Beach Pier to go surfing.
Not a bad way to spend way a 75 degree and sunny afternoon in the summer in Southern California.
For Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback and USC Trojans commit Jonas Williams, it was his first time on a surfboard and says it’s something that he would definitely like to try again.
Of course, Williams will have the opportunity when he officially signs and enrolls at USC in six months. The Trojans campus, which is located in downtown Los Angeles, is less than 15 miles from the Santa Monica Pier and less than 20 miles from the Manhattan Beach Pier.
Williams put together an impressive performance during his Pro Day workout on Wednesday. Each quarterback went through a scripted workout, similar to what takes place every year at the NFL Scouting Combine and Pro Day's on college campuses ahead of the draft. The quarterbacks also competed in an accuracy challenge.
For the second day in a row, Williams showed crisp footwork, something he has put an emphasis on continuing to improve during the three-day event. Williams was comfortable operating under center, his drops were clean and the timing on his throws were in rhythm.
While he doesn’t have a "cannon" for an arm, Williams threw a few deep balls from inside and outside the pocket with tremendous touch and accuracy that drew strong praise from the coaches. The four-star signal-caller showed no problems pushing the ball outside of the numbers.
Williams’ ability to make off-platform throws with precise accuracy has stood out through the first couple of days of the Elite 11 Finals. He was just as comfortable moving to his left as he is to his right.
“I felt like I did good, obviously there’s always room for improvement but I’m happy with my performance and just glad to be out here with the guys,” Williams said.
Thursday's 7-on-7 skills showcase will highlight the last day of the prestigious quarterback event and give Williams a chance to cement himself as one of the Elite 11.
Williams has spent almost a much time in California this month as he has in his home state of Illinois. The Trojans four-star commit was on campus the weekend of June 6 when USC hosted four uncommitted prospects.
Two of which, Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili and Duluth (Ga.) four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer have since committed to the Trojans.
Williams worked out with Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end and USC commit Mark Bowman last week and then was on campus the weekend of June 13 for his own official visit. That carried over right into the Elite 11 Finals, which began on Tuesday, June 17.
“I feel pretty much acclimated to the environment now. I’ve been out here so much this month, I feel like it’s kind of home now,” Williams said.
Williams will head back home to Illinois after the event to prepare for his upcoming senior season, as well as the OT7 Playoffs in Miami at the end of the month.