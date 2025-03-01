All Utes

Utah Utes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball: How to watch, Game time, TV

Utes look to finish the season strong after Craig Smith's firing in Salt Lake City

The Utah Utes men's basketball team (15-13, 7-10 Big 12) returns to the Jon M. Huntsman Center for a matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils (13-15, 4-13 Big 12) on Saturday, March 1. This game marks the first meeting between the two teams in conference play this season.

The Utes have performed well at home, boasting a 14-3 record in Salt Lake City. Utah is averaging 74.8 points per game, outscoring opponents by an average of 3.6 points. Gabe Madsen leads the Utes with 15.6 points per game, while Ezra Ausar, who recently surpassed 1,000 career points, has been a consistent performer, averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Saturday, March 1
Utah vs. Arizona State
Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN +

Arizona State has struggled in Big 12 play with a 4-13 record. The Sun Devils are ranked seventh in the conference in defensive rebounding, led by Jayden Quaintance's 4.9 rebounds per game.

BJ Freeman and Alston Mason are Arizona State's top scorers, both averaging 13.7 points per game, with Mason adding 4.4 assists over the last 10 games. Despite their losing record, the Sun Devils are ranked No. 63, largely due to their challenging schedule, the ninth-toughest in the nation. Utah is not far behind at No. 75.

Recent form has not been kind to either team. Utah is 4-6 in its last 10 games, averaging 69.6 points and allowing 73.4 points per game. Arizona State is 2-8 over the same stretch, scoring 73.4 points while giving up 79.2 points per contest.

Saturday's game is part of a doubleheader, with the Utah women's basketball team facing rival BYU earlier in the day. Additionally, fans are encouraged to arrive early for Tuesday's Senior Day celebration, where the Utes will honor six seniors, including Gabe Madsen and Hunter Erickson, before their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

With both teams needing a late-season surge to keep postseason hopes alive, Saturday's clash promises to be an intense battle in Salt Lake City.

