No. 11 Utah will feature "Crimson Wave" uniforms against Baylor
The 11th-ranked Utah Utes head into Week 2 of the 2024 football season at home against the Baylor Bears, unveiling a striking uniform combo. They will don a "crimson wave" with red helmets with black, red, and white stripes down the middle, featuring the school logo on both sides. Paired with red jerseys that boast black accents on the biceps with red and white stripes, and solid red pants. The uniform reflects Utah’s classic yet bold look, setting the tone for their Big 12 opener.
As Utah prepares to face Baylor, all eyes will be on the quarterback position. Veteran signal-caller Cam Rising returns for the Utes, bringing experience and leadership after transferring from Texas in 2019. Rising’s comeback is highly anticipated, as his presence significantly bolsters Utah's offense with his dual-threat capabilities, combining mobility and a strong arm. His counterpart, Dequan Finn, has quickly made an impact at Baylor after transferring from Toledo. Finn’s ability to extend plays with his legs poses a unique challenge for Utah’s defense, which has struggled against mobile quarterbacks in recent seasons.
Utah enters the matchup as 14.5-point favorites, according to BetMGM, looking to capitalize on their home-field advantage at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Meanwhile, Baylor aims to rebound from a disappointing 3-9 season and must disrupt Utah’s rhythm by pressuring Rising and exploiting any weaknesses in the Utes’ offensive line. Key to the game will be Utah’s ability to maintain balance in their offensive attack and assert dominance in the trenches, areas that were critical to their success last season.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, as the Utes aim to start their season on a high note, leveraging their experienced roster and strategic improvements to defend their home turf and build momentum in 2024.