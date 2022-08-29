Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: August 22 - 28

5. Britain Covey fields multiple returns in final preseason game

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (41) runs with the football ahead of Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports.

In the final preseason matchup with the Miami Dolphins, former Ute and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey saw a considerable amount of reps on special teams. Doing what he does best, Covey amounted a solid average on several returns.

4. Why Florida is the biggest game on Utah's schedule

Florida Gators helmet on a water jug during the game against LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports.

Looking at Utah's 2022 schedule, the Utes matchup with Florida is arguably the most important.

3. Three questions answered following the Utes fall camp

Cameron Rising, Utah Utes Fall Camp. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

With Utah's fall camp now concluded, FanNation AllUtes answers three questions that were considered before camp began.

2. Chase Kennedy: A Utah freshman to keep an eye on

Chase Kennedy, Utah Utes Fall Camp. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

While guys like Lander Barton and Jaylon Glover have stepped into the freshmen spotlight, Chase Kennedy is another young player to keep an eye on.

"[He's] explosive. His raw talent and he's getting a bunch of reps. We're trying to see what we could do, how he could fit and mold him to fit our scheme. But he has a bright future," Defensive End's Coach Lewis Powell said.

1. Utah's secret secondary weapon, meet Zemaiah Vaughn

Zemaiah Vaughn, Utah Utes Fall Camp. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

With the Utes corner room now fully healthy, sophomore Zemaiah Vaughn is poised for a big year.

"I would say Zemaiah Vaughn [is one of the toughest corners]. I think he is the dark horse that nobody knows about. You gotta realize, tall corners are hard to come by. Usually if you're tall, you play receiver. The thing about Zemaiah, he may be a little undersized in terms of muscle, but he makes up for that in speed. He is the fastest player on our team, easily," Vele said.

