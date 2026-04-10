Five Teams That Can’t Leave the 2026 NFL Draft Without a Quarterback

In just under two weeks, the NFL draft will commence in Pittsburgh, with 32 teams working to bolster their rosters ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Each draft season brings a few familiar debates, from drafting for need vs. selecting the best player available to questions about positional value. That’s especially true at the game’s most important position, quarterback. As recently as 2024, a whopping six signal-callers were selected within the first 12 picks, tying the 1983 draft for the most in the first round in history. While said number is unlikely—if not impossible—to be matched in 2026, it’s fair to say that almost a third of the league is in search of a long-term answer under center.

With that in mind, here’s a look at six teams that must come out of the 2026 NFL draft with a quarterback.

Arizona Cardinals

Mike LaFleur is headed into his first season as the Cardinals' head coach. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals are in teardown mode as they enter the Mike LaFleur era. They kicked off the new league year by cutting ties with former franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, and will begin the 2026 campaign with veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II in the room.

Arizona holds the No. 3 pick in the draft, but with top signal-caller prospect Fernando Mendoza—whom we’ll get to next—set to be off the board, it’s unlikely that it will select one in the first round. That said, they have two other picks within the top 65 and six total in the top 100, putting them in prime position to take a swing at quarterback within the first two days.

New York Jets

Brady Cook started four games for the Jets in 2025. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Jets have made a handful of moves at quarterback so far this offseason, trading with the Raiders for Geno Smith before shipping Justin Fields off to Kansas City .

While Aaron Glenn has already named Smith New York’s starting quarterback, he turns 36 later this year and is coming off a 2025 season in which he started 15 games for the Raiders and went just 2–13, while leading the NFL in interceptions (17) and sacks taken (55).

Some have projected the Jets could take Alabama’s Ty Simpson as early as the first round. Whether they go this route or not, it’d be organizational malpractice for them to not address the position at some point throughout the draft. Behind Smith, New York’s quarterback room currently consists of Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe—hardly a long-term solution at the position.

Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Equipped with the No. 1 pick in the draft, the Raiders appear all but certain to select Mendoza—who led Indiana to a 16–0, national championship-winning season in 2025—at the top of the first round. Las Vegas has done its homework on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner , and at this point, it would be an all-time draft stunner if he did not end up in Sin City.

Mendoza will join a quarterback room led by Kirk Cousins, with a unique opportunity to learn behind the veteran who's been around the proverbial NFL block a time or two.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams need a long-term answer at quarterback. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

While the Rams have an immediate answer at quarterback in Matthew Stafford, who’s coming off an MVP-winning season in 2025, their long-term projection at the position is a bit bleak.

As currently constituted, L.A. has just Stetson Bennett in its quarterback room behind Stafford, and while coach Sean McVay tried his damndest to throw the team into the Cousins sweepstakes, he signed with the Raiders. The Rams could still bring back Jimmy Garoppolo—who spent the past two seasons with the club—but he, like Stafford and Cousins, is on the wrong side of 30.

Needless to say, the Rams need somebody else—at the very least, a developmental prospect—in the pipeline as their current quarterback continues to creep toward retirement.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike McCarthy's first season with the Steelers could use a franchise quarterback. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Aaron Rodgers waiting game can’t be a fun one for the Steelers. As we approach the 2026 draft, Pittsburgh still doesn’t have an answer on whether Rodgers intends to return, and even if the idea of him reuniting with Mike McCarthy is a fun one, the reality is: He’s 42 years old, meaning this coming season could very well be his last. For real this time.

With veteran Mason Rudolph and second-year pro Will Howard currently the only quarterbacks on their roster, the Steelers need some form of long-term hope at the position heading into this season.

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