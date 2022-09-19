Skip to main content
Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: September 12 - 18

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: September 12 - 18

A review of the top five Utah Utes headlines from the previous week.

5. The future of Utah's secondary, meet strong safety Sione Vaki

Sione Vaki, Utah Utes Fall Camp.

Sione Vaki, Utah Utes Fall Camp.

Another talented freshman from the class of 2022, strong safety Sione Vaki is a name to remember looking ahead to the future.

"I just want to get twenty-two percent better every day," Vaki said. "I want to be one of the greatest Utes to ever come out of here. I love this place and will give it my all, showing that I can be one of the greats here."

4. Utah's wide receivers fuel strong first half lead over Aztecs

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) celebrates the successful two point conversion against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) celebrates the successful two point conversion against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.

After a slow first quarter and a stagnant offensive performance, the Utah Utes finally turned to their wide receivers which resulted in a strong lead over the San Diego State Aztecs at halftime.

3. Devin Lloyd continues to shine with interception against Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) congratulates teammate linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) after his late fourth quarter interception of a Colts pass.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) congratulates teammate linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) after his late fourth quarter interception of a Colts pass.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Another week, another solid performance from former Ute and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. In what turned out to be a statement victory over Indianapolis, Lloyd yet again proved himself a late first-round steal with several tackles and a late interception against the Colts.

2. Top Performers from the Utah Utes 35-7 victory over the Aztecs

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Despite a slow start, several Utes really stood out in Utah's 35-7 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs.

1. What we learned about the Utah Utes: San Diego State edition

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) scores a touchdown against San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Dallas Branch (12) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) scores a touchdown against San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Dallas Branch (12) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

After another solid victory for Utah, there are several things we learned about the Utes in their final non-conference matchup.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
San Diego State Aztecs
San Diego State Aztecs

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) congratulates teammate linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) after his late fourth quarter interception of a Colts pass.
Football

Devin Lloyd continues to shine with interception against Colts

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) scores a touchdown against San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Dallas Branch (12) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

What we learned about the Utah Utes: San Diego State edition

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19070463
Football

Top Performers from the Utah Utes 35-7 victory over the Aztecs

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) celebrates the successful two point conversion against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Football

Utah's wide receivers fuel strong first half lead over Aztecs

By Cole Bagley
San Diego State Aztecs offensive lineman Alama Uluave (72) lines the offense up against the Utah Utes defense during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Football

How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs San Diego State

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) tucks in behind Utah Utes offensive lineman Paul Maile (54) in the first half against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Why the matchup with San Diego State is important for the Utes

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) reacts to an interception in the second quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

How good is Utah's run defense?

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes wide receiver Theo Howard (1) celebrates with tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) his touchdown scored against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Football

What several Utes said about their matchup with San Diego State

By FanNation AllUtes