Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: September 12 - 18

5. The future of Utah's secondary, meet strong safety Sione Vaki

Sione Vaki, Utah Utes Fall Camp. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Another talented freshman from the class of 2022, strong safety Sione Vaki is a name to remember looking ahead to the future.

"I just want to get twenty-two percent better every day," Vaki said. "I want to be one of the greatest Utes to ever come out of here. I love this place and will give it my all, showing that I can be one of the greats here."

4. Utah's wide receivers fuel strong first half lead over Aztecs

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) celebrates the successful two point conversion against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports.

After a slow first quarter and a stagnant offensive performance, the Utah Utes finally turned to their wide receivers which resulted in a strong lead over the San Diego State Aztecs at halftime.

3. Devin Lloyd continues to shine with interception against Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) congratulates teammate linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) after his late fourth quarter interception of a Colts pass. Bob Self/Florida Times-Union-USA TODAY NETWORK.

Another week, another solid performance from former Ute and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. In what turned out to be a statement victory over Indianapolis, Lloyd yet again proved himself a late first-round steal with several tackles and a late interception against the Colts.

2. Top Performers from the Utah Utes 35-7 victory over the Aztecs

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Despite a slow start, several Utes really stood out in Utah's 35-7 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs.

1. What we learned about the Utah Utes: San Diego State edition

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) scores a touchdown against San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Dallas Branch (12) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

After another solid victory for Utah, there are several things we learned about the Utes in their final non-conference matchup.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes