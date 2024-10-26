What TV channel is Utah vs Houston on today? Game Day Guide for Week 9
The Utah Utes are facing a crucial Week 9 matchup against the Houston Cougars, a chance to reset their season trajectory. The Utes, holding a 4-3 record overall and struggling in the Big 12 with a 1-3 mark, are eager to break a recent losing trend. Traveling to Houston’s TDECU Stadium, Utah aims to capitalize on the Cougars’ recent struggles; Houston enters the game with a 2-5 record and has also dropped three of their last four contests. With both teams facing challenges this season, Saturday’s game at 7 p.m. ET is pivotal for maintaining hopes of bowl eligibility and improvement in conference standings.
In Utah’s camp, the absence of seasoned quarterback Cam Rising, out for the season with an ankle injury, has placed the spotlight on freshman Isaac Wilson. Although Wilson has faced difficulties, with eight interceptions against seven touchdown passes, Utah remains committed to him for the remainder of the season. Wilson has shown flashes of potential, but consistency will be key if he’s to lead Utah to victory against a Houston defense that has capitalized on opponents' errors. He'll have a new offensive coordinator calling plays for the Utes with Mike Bajakian taking over for Andy Ludwig.
Houston’s Donovan Smith, meanwhile, has encountered similar challenges. Smith has passed for 867 yards with a touchdown-interception ratio of four-to-eight, along with two rushing touchdowns. Houston’s offense relies on his dual-threat ability, though turnovers have plagued his season. The Cougars’ ground game, led by Stacy Sneed and Re'Shaun Sanford II, provides a modest complement to Smith’s efforts, and they’ll need a strong showing to support their quarterback.
For Utah, the ground attack has been more productive, with running back Micah Bernard averaging over 100 yards per game, totaling 731 rushing yards this season. Bernard’s contributions are crucial in taking pressure off Wilson and maintaining Utah’s offensive balance. In the receiving corps, Dorian Singer and tight end Brant Kuithe have emerged as reliable targets, combining for over 850 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Kuithe’s veteran presence is particularly valuable, providing a reliable outlet for Wilson amid his early struggles.
Last week’s narrow 13-7 loss to TCU underscored Utah’s recent offensive difficulties, while Houston’s shutout loss to Iowa State highlighted issues of their own. Both teams are vying for redemption and renewed momentum, with Utah’s defense and Houston’s offense hoping to tip the scales. The game will stream live on ESPN+, and with Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks, and Tori Petry covering the action, fans can anticipate an intense and potentially season-defining matchup as both teams seek to reestablish themselves in the Big 12.
