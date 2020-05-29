Former Vanderbilt Star David Price Helping Minor Leaguers

Former Vanderbilt star and current Loss Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price will give $1,000 to every minor leaguer in Los Angeles' system for the month of June, according to MLB writer Francys Romero.

Minor league players received $400 in May from MLB, but those benefits are not guaranteed to extend into June. With many minor leaguers now in search of their next paycheck, Price stepped up to fill the potential void in Los Angeles' system.

"The five-time All-Star isn't the first MLB player to help his fellow players out amid the COVID-19 crisis. Rangers outfielder Shin-soo Choo donated $1,000 to each Texas minor leaguer in April."

Anyone who knows anything about Price will not be surprised by this move.

Price, in his first season with the Dodgers, is the founder of Project One Four in the Middle Tennessee area, a foundation whose mission is to "make a difference in the lives of our youth."

Project One Four supports organizations that provide opportunities for the youth to learn life skills in a safe and supportive environment.

Since it began in 2008, Project One Four has donated $1,021,086 to projects designed to make a difference for kids.

The foundation is currently involved in multiple projects, including the Miracle Field of Murfreesboro, where "The Miracle Field features a custom-designed, special rubberized baseball field built for children and adults with special needs and accommodates wheelchairs and other assertive devices."

