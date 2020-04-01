Report: Shin-soo Choo to Donate $1,000 to Every Minor League Player in Texas Organization

Texas Rangers outfielder/designated hitter Shin-soo Choo is donating $1,000 to each of the Rangers’ minor leaguers, which comes out to around 190 players during MLB’s shutdown, according to the South Korean sports website, Naver Sports.

"I came here with nothing, but baseball has given me a lot since," Choo told the outlet, through an English translation. "Minor league players are the future of our organization. I just hope that they can fight through and overcome this difficult time."

Earlier this week, MLB announced its plans to pay minor leaguers $400 a week in salary through the end of May, but there there are no guarantees that the money will extend beyond the end of May.

Naver Sports cited a text exchange between Choo and minor leaguer Eli White as a further example of the veteran's generosity.

"Hey, Choo, this is Eli,” said one text. “Thanks for helping me out with the per diem checks. It is going to help my wife and I out a lot.”

"Eli don’t worry about money. Just keep playing baseball. Let me know if you need something more," Choo responded.

Choo is making $21 million this year in the final year of a seven-year, $130 million contract with the Rangers.

He previously played for Cleveland, Cincinnati and Seattle.

MLB's season is currently suspended indefinitely amid the global coronavirus pandemic.