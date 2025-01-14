Vanderbilt Commodores Drop Third Straight Game In Loss to LSU Tigers

Vanderbilt Commodores

The Vanderbilt Commodores lost a close one on Monday night, falling 83-77 to the LSU Tigers for their third straight loss.

Vanderbilt’s Leilani Kapinus (5) congratulates Jada Brown (2) after their 94-40 win against Appalachian State in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt's Leilani Kapinus (5) congratulates Jada Brown (2) after their 94-40 win against Appalachian State in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Vanderbilt Commodores women's basketball team fought hard against one of the best team's in the country, the No. 5 LSU Tigers, but ultimately fell short in a 83-77 loss.

With the defeat, the Commodores now drop to 14-4 overall. They are also now just 1-3 in conference play.

Vanderbilt has now lost three straight games. It was at a much closer game than its other two losses, as they were complete blowouts.

It has still been a great start to the season, but this would have been a nice feather in their cap to upset the Tigers at the Maravich Center.

The Commodores got a stellar performance from the duo of Khamil Pierre and Iyana Moore, despite the loss.

Pierre had a well-rounded game with 28 points on 50% from the field and eight rebounds.

That was a terrific game from her. Moore, a senior guard, was the real breakout star in this one. She accounted for 23 points on just nine shots. She was lights out from deep, making 5-of-8 attempts.

On the other side of the court, Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson took over in the fourth quarter and pushed her team to the victory, with a whopping 11 of her 25 points coming in the last frame.

The clear biggest difference in this game was on the boards. LSU out-rebounded Vanderbilt in dominant fashion, 45-to-25.

Tigers star forward Aneesah Morrow is one of the best rebounders in the country, but that is still a difficult margin to overcome.

Morrow had a great night overall with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Like Johnson, she also took over in the fourth quarter.

Rebounding hasn't been a big issue this season for the Commodores. They average over 40 per game. It could be something to keep an eye on against the better teams,.

Vanderbilt will have a chance to get back into the win column on Sunday against the Tennessee Volunteers.

